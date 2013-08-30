FRANKFURT Aug 30 Banks' early repayments of crisis loans to the European Central Bank jumped to 4.645 billion euros ($6.14 billion) on Friday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting next week.

The ECB does not reveal which banks decided to return the funds early nor does it give any reasons.

But repayments rose abruptly against the background that the central bank may assess further action to steer down market interest rates and the policy option with fewest side effects would be another ultra-long-term funding operation, or LTRO.

Banks had reduced their paybacks over recent weeks after ECB President Mario Draghi confirmed the central bank's newly introduced 'forward guidance' at its Aug. 1 policy meeting, saying interest rates would remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time.

The ECB has also promised banks it would hand out unlimited amounts of liquidity until at least July of next year.

Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.

They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.

On Friday, the ECB said 1 bank would repay 100 million euros from the first LTRO on Sept. 4 and 5 banks will pay back 4.545 billion euros from the second LTRO.

A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return one billion euros next week.

Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)

Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591

Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840

Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925

Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900

Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092

March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319

March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894

March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432

March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371

March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160

April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972

April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238

April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068

April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615

May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608

May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152

May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104

May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915

May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271

June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130

June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180

June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208

June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035

July 5, 2013 0 2.095

July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702

July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200

July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451

Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333

Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200

Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450

Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205

Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545

===============================================

Amount outstanding as of Aug. 29

253.295 417.105 ($1 = 0.7562 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)