BRIEF-Fitch says Mongolian banks are still under pressure despite IMF deal
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
FRANKFURT Aug 30 Banks' early repayments of crisis loans to the European Central Bank jumped to 4.645 billion euros ($6.14 billion) on Friday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting next week.
The ECB does not reveal which banks decided to return the funds early nor does it give any reasons.
But repayments rose abruptly against the background that the central bank may assess further action to steer down market interest rates and the policy option with fewest side effects would be another ultra-long-term funding operation, or LTRO.
Banks had reduced their paybacks over recent weeks after ECB President Mario Draghi confirmed the central bank's newly introduced 'forward guidance' at its Aug. 1 policy meeting, saying interest rates would remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time.
The ECB has also promised banks it would hand out unlimited amounts of liquidity until at least July of next year.
Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.
They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.
On Friday, the ECB said 1 bank would repay 100 million euros from the first LTRO on Sept. 4 and 5 banks will pay back 4.545 billion euros from the second LTRO.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return one billion euros next week.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Aug. 29
253.295 417.105 ($1 = 0.7562 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust has been added to Fitch Ratings' Resi Investor tool, which allows users to conduct their own scenario analysis by varying Fitch's rating assumptions to calculate expected losses and model-implied rating outcomes. The tool also allows investors to generate pivot table-type stratification tables, interactive charts and transaction comparisons. Resi Investor is available at <a
* Issues query regarding trading activity on Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: