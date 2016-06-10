FRANKFURT, June 10 Euro zone banks have repaid 367.86 billion euros ($415.57 billion) worth of loans they had taken from the European Central bank as part of its first Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO I), the ECB said on Friday.

Banks will have access to new four-year loans at more advantageous terms on June 22, when the ECB launches the fist auction of its second TLTRO programme, designed to boost lending to euro zone households and companies. ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Editing by Kevin Liffey)