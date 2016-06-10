* Banks to repay 86 pct of old TLTRO loans
* Disappoints ECB hopes for full repayment
* ECB to sell new loans on June 22
* Euro zone banks sit on excess cash:
* reut.rs/1T68P94
(Adds detail, context)
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, June 10 Euro zone banks will
repay most, but not all, of the multi-year loans they have taken
from the European Central Bank to make room for cheaper cash
becoming available later this month, the ECB said on Friday.
The ECB will be offering free cash to banks later this month
to improve lending, and with it economic growth, in the euro
zone. But the fact that only 86 percent of the old debt was
repaid could indicate appetite for the ECB's new Targeted
Long-Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO II), where banks will be
given free credit, may be low despite the favourable terms.
Banks have decided to repay 367.86 billion euros ($415.57
billion) of the 425 billion euros worth of loans they had taken
out in the ECB's first TLTRO (TLTRO I) over the past two years.
The money will be repaid on June 29.
The banks will now be able to take out four-years loans at a
zero interest rate at the ECB's TLTRO II auction on June 22,
compared with TLTRO I's 0.05 percent. They then have a chance of
getting back 4 euros for every 1,000 euros borrowed if they
increase lending to euro zone households and companies.
Sources had told Reuters that the ECB was expecting banks to
roll over all TLTRO I debt and then take up new loans worth up
to a few tens of billion euros.
The new TLTRO was presented in March as a potent tool to
increase euro zone lending by rewarding banks for passing ECB
cash to the real economy.
But demand is expected to be low, with a Reuters poll of
money market dealers predicting banks would borrow a total 451
billion euros, just under 25 billion euros more than the
outstanding amount.
That is partly because many banks, particularly in countries
such as Germany, are already sitting on excess cash from the
ECB's 1.74 trillion-euro money-printing programme while credit
demand remains low.
($1 = 0.8852 euros)
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)