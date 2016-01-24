BRIEF-Unite Group's USAF, LSAV NAVs rise; 77 pct of UK student rooms booked
* At March 31 Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund Property portfolio was independently valued at 2,084 mln stg; increase of 0.5 pct during quarter
FRANKFURT Jan 24 Mortgage lending is a major source of difficulty for euro zone banks but macroprudential measures have so far prevented adverse developments, the head of the euro zone's banking regulator told the Slovenian Press Agency on Sunday.
Ultra low interest rates across the euro zone have increased the chance that asset bubbles will be formed and the European Central Bank has already warned that commercial real estate has become overpriced.
"A possible source of difficulties for banks are real estate mortgages," Daniele Nouy, head of the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism, said in an interview with the news agency. "We have so far not seen any adverse developments."
SYDNEY, April 10 Hedge fund manager Elliott Advisors said on Monday it had sent a letter to BHP Billiton directors outlining a plan to unlock value by scrapping the mining giant's London Stock Exchange listing, demerging its oil business and rejigging its capital return policy.