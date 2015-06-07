BERLIN, June 7 Euro zone banks should expect
another round of health checks in 2016, the European Central
Bank's top banking supervisor was quoted as saying, adding that
Greece's banks remained solvent.
European banks underwent health checks last year to help
make the financial system more resilient to economic crisis as
the ECB took over supervision of the euro zone's biggest
lenders.
The tests are the first step towards more coordinated
control of the single currency zone's financial system. The
European Commission is planning a wider capital markets union
for the 28-nation EU bloc.
"There will be another general and public round of health
checks (for banks) next year," Daniele Nouy, who heads the ECB's
banking supervisory arm, told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag
in an interview to be published on Sunday.
"But this could affect less than the 123 banks that we are
supervising directly," she added, noting that the ECB was
conducting smaller checks on certain issues on a regular basis.
In the interview, Nouy repeated her assessment that Greece's
banks remain solvent.
"The Greek banking supervisors have done a good job in the
last years in order to recapitalise and restructure the
financial sector," she said, adding that Greek banks had never
been better prepared for "difficult times" than now.
Her assertion is important because only solvent banks
qualify to receive the emergency central bank funding that Greek
banks rely on.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)