* Results of the ECB's landmark bank tests due Oct. 26
* Top 20 euro zone banks' equity up 26 billion euros in H1
* Bad loans top 500 billion euros, 11.1 pct of loan books
* Bad loans not provided for are a third of banks' equity
* For Graphic:
* here
By Laura Noonan
LONDON, Oct 2 Attempts by the euro zone's 20
largest banks to anticipate the outcome of European Central Bank
stress tests continued in earnest in the first half, as lenders
boosted equity levels and set aside more money for bad loans.
Data compiled by Reuters shows the 20 listed banks increased
equity by 4 percent, or 26 billion euros ($33 billion), in the
period and put a similar amount into loan loss provisions ahead
of the ECB ruling on whether banks must raise cash, or revalue
assets.
But vulnerabilities remain. The data shows banks have not
taken provisions for bad loans worth about a third of equity.
This means there could be a profound impact on banks' capital if
the ultimate loss on these loans is higher than banks expect --
because the value of their loan collateral has fallen.
The ECB's landmark review of the euro zone's 131 most
important banks is designed to banish lingering doubts about
whether lenders value assets properly and are strong enough to
withstand another recession or financial meltdown.
Previous stress tests have faced criticism for not making
banks raise significant amounts of capital, or take drastic
action. The ECB wants these tests to be judged not only on what
banks must do at the end, but on what they did in the run up.
The results are due at on Oct. 26 and analysts say these top
20 listed banks, the lenders most closely watched by investors,
may have to do more to recognise their bad loans.
"Major euro-area banks have strengthened balance sheets
including some 20 billion euros of one-off provisions (for loan
losses) since mid-2013," said Kinner Lakhani of Citi's European
banking research team. "However, we still expect the ECB to
further shift the goalposts."
RACE FOR EQUITY
Spurred on by buoyant equity markets and hints from
regulators wanting to avoid a chaotic scramble for capital after
the tests, banks have been raising and hoarding equity since the
ECB's health checks were first billed more than a year ago.
Only five of the 20 banks saw a fall in equity in the first
half, and the drop was only significant for one, BNP Paribas
. The French bank's equity dipped 6.5 billion euros, or
about 7 percent of its total equity, after an $8.8 billion fine
for U.S. sanctions breaches.
The equity increases were aided by after tax profits of 11.3
billion euros across the group of lenders, even though profits
were down 7 billion euros from the same period a year earlier --
largely because of the one-off hit at BNP Paribas.
The stress tests are based on banks positions at the end of
2013, but any new equity accumulated since then can be offset
against the ECB's capital demands. This means some banks could
have solved any problem before it is even pointed out.
"There will be banks (that) fail but the point is not really
how many banks fail," said Andrea Enria, head of the European
Banking Authority, which is coordinating the stress tests.
"The point is to understand how much adjustment has been
made, how much this process has really changed the system," he
said on the sidelines of a Sept. 30 conference.
FACING UP TO LOSSES
Equity increases have been the most public part of banks'
evasive action ahead of the ECB tests, but the shift in the way
they recognise and treat bad loans has been just as significant.
The Reuters data shows the level of bad loans recognised by
the 20 banks rose was stable at just over 500 billion euros. But
banks took an extra 26 billion euros of provisions for losses on
those loans, even though the euro zone's economy strengthened.
Troubled loans now account for 11.1 percent of banks' total
loans. Greece's Piraeus has the highest proportion of
bad loans, accounting for 38.5 percent of total loans, ahead of
National Bank of Greece on 23.2 percent.
"(The ECB) is taking away optionality and flexibility from
banks and forcing banks to come clean," said Neil Williamson, of
Aberdeen Asset Management's credit research team.
But in the case of Piraeus and Bank of Ireland bad
loans not covered by provisions still exceeded equity. Both
banks declined to comment.
Williamson said the level of provisions relative to bad
loans, and bad loan recognition alone, do not reveal the true
state of banks' finances. He said the ECB could still force
changes so banks' take account of what their loan collateral is
really worth in practice.
"The question mark is the value of collateral," he said. "If
it's housing stock in a liquid market, then it's relatively
okay, if it's Greek real estate ... or big ticket items like 200
million euros to 300 million euros loans to property developers
in markets where property isn't turning over, (it's less so)."
Citi's Lakhani agreed. "Our main concern relates to
collateral values where the ECB could take a more conservative
approach," he said. "The extent to which we see AQR (asset
quality review) adjustments could reset views on banks and the
sector as a whole."
(1 US dollar = 0.7940 euro)
