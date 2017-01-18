FRANKFURT Jan 18 New European rules to prevent
a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis should not "squeeze the
life out banks" but rather stop them from taking on too much
risk, the European Central Bank's top bank supervisor said on
Wednesday.
The ECB is in charge of applying those rules for the large
banks it supervises.
"It goes without saying that the rules must not be so tight
as to squeeze the life out of banks," Daniele Nouy said in
Koblenz, Germany.
"They should rather provide a strong framework that reins in
excessive risk-taking, while allowing the market to function
normally. And this is what has been achieved," she added.
Addressing another widespread complaint among bankers, the
chairwoman of the ECB's supervisory board also said low central
bank rates would take their toll on bank profits at some point.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)