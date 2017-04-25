Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
FRANKFURT, April 25 A European Commission proposal to limit the European Central Bank's power to supervise banks is "much too tight" and risks hampering ECB efforts to make the sector safer, Frankfurt's top supervisor said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the European Parliament, Daniele Nouy questioned part of the Commission's package setting out rules for deciding how much Pillar 2 capital banks must hold to absorb losses -- effectively the ECB's most powerful tool as a supervisor.
This was likely to rekindle a simmering conflict between the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism, which has been trying to establish itself as a tough watchdog since 2014, and other policymakers in Frankfurt and Brussels, who worry about the risk of choking off bank lending and growth.
"The proposed legislation on Pillar 2, while rightly seeking to further supervisory convergence, seeks to put a frame around supervisory actions that is much too tight in essential aspects," said Nouy, who chairs the ECB's supervisory board.
Nouy argued supervisors should be allowed to demand that banks meet their Pillar 2 requirements using the most restrictive definition of capital, known as Core Equity Tier 1.
She also said Additional Tier 1 instruments -- a form of convertible bonds that banks have extensively used since the crisis to raise funds -- posed "significantly supervisory issues" and are mainly useful when a firm is already bust.
Nouy added the Commision did not go far enough in certain areas, such as non-performing loans, and that she was not in favour of a proposed reduction of the frequency of regulatory reporting by small banks.
She did however welcome other aspects of the proposal, such as closer prudential supervision of financial holding companies and of significant foreign banking groups located in the European Union. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Keith Weir)
10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Consumer Affairs Minister C.R. Chaudhary, HCL Infosystems Executive Vice Chairman & MD S. Premkumar at an even
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------