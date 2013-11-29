FRANKFURT, Nov 29 Banks will next week return 7.235 billion euros ($9.84 billion) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank, the ECB said on Friday, a larger-than-expected total. The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.25 percent in November, automatically reducing the interest rate banks have to pay on the three-year loans, which also made it more attractive to hold on to the funds for now. Next week's repayment total beat estimates in a Reuters poll of euro money market traders, which had expected banks to return 4.5 billion euros, as they still are prone to returning unneeded funds to the central bank. By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are further reducing the level of excess liquidity - cash beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the system, already at a two-year low of 159 billion euros. Short-term money market rates are seen rising closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The ECB is monitoring this development as higher bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's fragile recovery. The ECB extended the timeframe during which it will provide banks with all the cash they request in liquidity operations at least until July 2015 this month and left the door open for further rate cuts and other steps. The ECB flooded the market with more than 1 trillion euros in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012 to ease banks' funding strains. The three-year loans from the ECB will mature in early 2015 and banks now have the option to repay them early. They have already returned about a third of the money. On Friday, the ECB said 5 banks would repay 5.105 billion euros from the first LTRO on Dec. 4, and 3 banks will pay back 2.130 billion euros from the second LTRO. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238 April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068 April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615 May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608 May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152 May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104 May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915 May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271 June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130 June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180 June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208 June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035 July 5, 2013 0 2.095 July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702 July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200 July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451 Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333 Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200 Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450 Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205 Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545 Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200 Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375 Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260 Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622 Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065 Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250 Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094 Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311 Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363 Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857 Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431 Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815 Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of Nov. 21 223.529 378.563 ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)