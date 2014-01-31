FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Banks will return 468 million
euros ($635 million) in crisis loans to the European Central
Bank next week, well below expectations and slowing the drain of
extra cash out of the euro zone financial system to a trickle.
The amount banks will repay on Feb. 5 is far less than this
week's repayments of 3.699 billion euros and less than one-fifth
of the 2.5 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they
took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a
period of strained funding conditions accelerated towards the
end of last year, which was the cut-off point for an ECB
snapshot of banks' balance sheets that it will assess this year.
ECB President Mario Draghi has pointed to the possibility of
some short-term deleveraging as banks prepare for the
assessment, which will look at whether lenders have set aside
sufficient capital to cope with the risk on their books.
Such developments should, however, be seen in a longer-term
context, Draghi added, saying that by the end of this year, the
banking system would be stronger and more transparent.
The repayments have slowed this year, easing a drain in
excess liquidity and keeping the upward pressure on bank-to-bank
lending rates under control at a time when the euro zone
recovery is slowly beginning to take hold.
Excess liquidity, or cash beyond what lenders need to cover
their day-to-day operations, stood at 158 billion euros on
Friday.
Although the connection between money market rates and
excess liquidity is difficult to pin down, Draghi has stressed
that the ECB would monitor developments closely and is ready to
consider all available instruments.
On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 250 million
euros from the first LTRO on Feb. 5, and three banks would pay
back 218 million from the second LTRO.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)