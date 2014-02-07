FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Banks will return 1.775 billion
euros ($2.41 billion) in crisis loans to the European Central
Bank next week, above expectations and accelerating the drain of
extra cash out of the euro zone financial system.
The amount banks will repay on Feb. 12 is more than this
week's repayments of 468 million euros and also beat the 1.0
billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they
took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a
period of strained funding conditions accelerated towards the
end of last year, which was the cut-off point for an ECB
snapshot of banks' balance sheets that it will assess this year.
Already in the run up to the asset-quality review (AQR) ECB
President Mario Draghi said banks had shed assets, in some cases
significantly, which would curb lending in the short term, but
make the banking system stronger in the long term.
There was no specific mention of another round of crisis
loans at Thursday policy meeting, although Draghi said the
governing council had a broad discussion on all options.
On Friday, the ECB said 2 banks would repay 525 million
euros from the first LTRO on Feb. 12, and 2 banks would pay back
1.25 billion from the second LTRO.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260
Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622
Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065
Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250
Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094
Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311
Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363
Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857
Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431
Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815
Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130
Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932
Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330
Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675
Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586
Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359
Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202
Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218
Feb. 7, 2014 0.525 1.250
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Feb. 6
202.557 334.132
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)