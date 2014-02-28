FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Banks will return 3.012
billion euros ($4.12 billion) in crisis loans to the European
Central Bank next week, more than expected and accelerating the
drain of extra cash out of the euro zone financial system.
The amount banks will repay on March 5 beat this week's
repayments of 2.845 billion euros and is more than the 2.0
billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they
took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a
credit crunch accelerated towards the end of last year, which
was the cut-off point for an ECB snapshot of banks' balance
sheets that it will assess this year.
In the run up to the so-called asset-quality review, banks
shed assets, such as loans, and ECB Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure warned earlier this month of another wave of
deleveraging once results were known.
With banks repaying ECB crisis loans, the amount of excess
liquidity, the amount of money banks have beyond
what they need for their day-to-day operations, is falling.
It stood at 119 billion euros on Friday, far below its peak
at around 800 billion euros in early 2012.
Coeure said market participants were learning to adapt to
such an environment, "learning their way back to normality".
On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 510 million
euros from the first LTRO on March 5, and five banks would pay
back 2.502 billion from the second LTRO.
