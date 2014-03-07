FRANKFURT, March 7 Banks will return 11.401
billion euros ($15.78 billion) in crisis loans to the European
Central Bank next week, more than six times than the amount that
was expected, accelerating the drain of extra cash out of the
euro zone financial system.
The amount banks will repay on March 12 beat this week's
repayments of 3.012 billion euros and is more than the 2.1
billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
It is the largest repayment since the end of last year, when
banks returned large chunks of the long-term loans they took
from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a credit
crunch.
Many banks used the cheap funds to buy higher-yielding
government debt and next week's hefty repayment could be "mainly
related to the expiring of some short-dated Italian bonds in
early March", Annalisa Piazza, analyst at Newedge Strategy,
said.
The euro hit a 2014 high of 1.3892 after the release of the
repayment figures.
The year-end marked a cut-off point for an ECB snapshot of
banks' balance sheets that it will assess this year and in the
run up to the so-called asset-quality review, banks shed assets,
such as loans.
The speed with which banks have been repaying the three-year
loans has picked up over recent weeks again as confidence
returned and banks began to rely less on central bank funding.
With banks repaying ECB crisis loans, the amount of excess
liquidity, the amount of money banks have beyond
what they need for their day-to-day operations, is falling.
It stood at 112 billion euros on Friday, the lowest level
since late 2011, just before the ECB flooded the market with its
cheap loans. Excess liquidity peaked in early 2012 at around 800
billion euros.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said last month
market participants were learning to adapt to an environment of
less excess liquidity, "learning their way back to normality".
On Friday, the ECB said six banks would repay 3.133 billion
euros from the first LTRO on March 12, and eight banks would pay
back 8.268 billion from the second LTRO.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260
Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622
Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065
Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250
Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094
Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311
Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363
Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857
Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431
Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815
Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130
Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932
Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330
Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675
Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586
Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359
Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202
Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218
Feb. 7, 2014 0.525 1.250
Feb. 14, 2014 0.790 0.230
Feb. 21, 2014 2.500 0.345
Feb. 28, 2014 0.510 2.502
March 7, 2014 3.133 8.268
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of March 6
198.232 329.804
($1 = 0.7225 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)