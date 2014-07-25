FRANKFURT, July 25 Banks will return 2.978
billion euros ($4.01 billion) in long-term loans to the European
Central Bank next week, a fraction of this week's return, after
the ECB started to charge for holding banks' excess cash
overnight and promised more long-term loans.
The amount that banks will repay on July 30 is far less than
this week's crisis-loan repayments of 21.5 billion euros and
misses the 5.8 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
Banks this week returned the largest batch of crisis loans
since mid-December 2013, when they got ready for a year-end cut
off date for the ECB's bank health checks.
The repayment drove excess liquidity, the
amount of cash beyond what lenders need to cover their
day-to-day operations, towards the 100 billion euro mark, below
which some analysts expect short-term money market rates to move
closer towards the ECB's main refinancing rate, at 0.15 percent.
The ECB cut interest rates to such record lows in June - the
deposit rate is now below zero - and took several steps to boost
lending to euro zone companies. It also pledged to do more if
needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.
The measures include a new four-year loan scheme, with which
the ECB hopes to encourage banks to boost their lending.
Banks continue to repay funds they took from the ECB in late
2011 and early 2012 as they are going through the ECB health
checks, which are entering their final stages now with a
Europe-wide banking stress test just starting.
On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 710 million
euros from the first LTROs on July 30 and six banks would pay
back 2.268 billion from the second LTRO.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor)