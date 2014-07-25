FRANKFURT, July 25 Banks will return 2.978 billion euros ($4.01 billion) in long-term loans to the European Central Bank next week, a fraction of this week's return, after the ECB started to charge for holding banks' excess cash overnight and promised more long-term loans. The amount that banks will repay on July 30 is far less than this week's crisis-loan repayments of 21.5 billion euros and misses the 5.8 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. Banks this week returned the largest batch of crisis loans since mid-December 2013, when they got ready for a year-end cut off date for the ECB's bank health checks. The repayment drove excess liquidity, the amount of cash beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations, towards the 100 billion euro mark, below which some analysts expect short-term money market rates to move closer towards the ECB's main refinancing rate, at 0.15 percent. The ECB cut interest rates to such record lows in June - the deposit rate is now below zero - and took several steps to boost lending to euro zone companies. It also pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation. The measures include a new four-year loan scheme, with which the ECB hopes to encourage banks to boost their lending. Banks continue to repay funds they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 as they are going through the ECB health checks, which are entering their final stages now with a Europe-wide banking stress test just starting. On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 710 million euros from the first LTROs on July 30 and six banks would pay back 2.268 billion from the second LTRO. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238 April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068 April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615 May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608 May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152 May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104 May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915 May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271 June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130 June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180 June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208 June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035 July 5, 2013 0 2.095 July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702 July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200 July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451 Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333 Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200 Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450 Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205 Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545 Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200 Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375 Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260 Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622 Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065 Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250 Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094 Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311 Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363 Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857 Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431 Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815 Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130 Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932 Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330 Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675 Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586 Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359 Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202 Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218 Feb. 7, 2014 0.525 1.250 Feb. 14, 2014 0.790 0.230 Feb. 21, 2014 2.500 0.345 Feb. 28, 2014 0.510 2.502 March 7, 2014 3.133 8.268 March 14, 2014 4.995 5.080 March 21, 2014 6.411 12.498 March 28, 2014 0.175 1.383 April 4, 2014 2.527 2.352 April 11, 2014 3.385 4.880 April 17, 2014 5.782 1.754 April 25, 2014 9.400 0.179 May 2, 2014 1.300 0.450 May 9, 2014 2.609 0.756 May 16, 2014 5.005 1.150 May 23, 2014 6.123 0.854 May 30, 2014 1.550 0.240 June 6, 2014 9.664 0.924 June 13, 2014 1.692 2.020 June 20, 2014 10.300 2.318 June 27, 2014 0.030 4.450 July 4, 2014 0.645 3.370 July 11, 2014 1.517 2.220 July 18, 2014 3.233 18.274 July 25, 2014 0.710 2.268 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of July 24 118.726 256.315 ($1 = 0.7435 Euros) (Reporting by Eva Taylor)