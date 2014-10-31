FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Banks will return 3.85 billion euros in crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week after the central bank started offering lenders new four-year loans at cheap rates. The Nov. 5 repayment is lower than the 5.7 billion euros banks repaid this week and less than the 4.5 billion euros money market traders polled by Reuters had expected. Banks are returning funds they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a funding strain at the height of the debt crisis. Last month, the ECB started offering them new long-term loans. Banks still hold about 300 billion euros of the old crisis loans, and lenders are expected to move them into the new ECB loan facility before they mature in January and February. For now though, it is still cheaper for banks to rely on the ECB's regular refinancing operations, where they can fund themselves at record low rates of 0.05 percent. They have to pay an additional 10 basis points for the new four-year loans. As a result, the ECB's first offer of the new loans, known as TLTROs, fell flat last month, with banks taking just 82.6 billion euros, less than expected. They can potentially borrow up to 400 billion euros in September and December offers combined. On Friday, the ECB said four banks would repay 217.2 million euros from the first LTRO on Nov. 5 and a further seven banks would pay back a total 3.633 billion euros from the second LTRO. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238 April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068 April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615 May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608 May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152 May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104 May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915 May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271 June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130 June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180 June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208 June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035 July 5, 2013 0 2.095 July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702 July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200 July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451 Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333 Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200 Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450 Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205 Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545 Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200 Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375 Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260 Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622 Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065 Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250 Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094 Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311 Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363 Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857 Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431 Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815 Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130 Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932 Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330 Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675 Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586 Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359 Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202 Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218 Feb. 7, 2014 0.525 1.250 Feb. 14, 2014 0.790 0.230 Feb. 21, 2014 2.500 0.345 Feb. 28, 2014 0.510 2.502 March 7, 2014 3.133 8.268 March 14, 2014 4.995 5.080 March 21, 2014 6.411 12.498 March 28, 2014 0.175 1.383 April 4, 2014 2.527 2.352 April 11, 2014 3.385 4.880 April 17, 2014 5.782 1.754 April 25, 2014 9.400 0.179 May 2, 2014 1.300 0.450 May 9, 2014 2.609 0.756 May 16, 2014 5.005 1.150 May 23, 2014 6.123 0.854 May 30, 2014 1.550 0.240 June 6, 2014 9.664 0.924 June 13, 2014 1.692 2.020 June 20, 2014 10.300 2.318 June 27, 2014 0.030 4.450 July 4, 2014 0.645 3.370 July 11, 2014 1.517 2.220 July 18, 2014 3.233 18.274 July 25, 2014 0.710 2.268 Aug. 1, 2014 0.200 3.010 Aug. 8, 2014 2.320 1.830 Aug. 15, 2014 0.300 2.561 Aug. 22, 2014 0.374 0.985 Aug. 29, 2014 1.838 1.671 Sept. 5, 2014 0.203 8.908 Sept. 12, 2014 2.600 3.375 Sept. 19, 2014 7.230 12.668 Sept. 26, 2014 2.172 2.697 Oct. 3, 2014 1.030 1.258 Oct. 10, 2014 1.715 4.140 Oct. 17, 2014 3.318 2.504 Oct. 24, 2014 0.300 5.361 Oct. 31, 2014 0.217 3.633 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of Oct. 30 94.416 203.079 (Reporting by Paul Carrel)