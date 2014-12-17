PARIS Dec 17 The head of the European Central
Bank's supervisory board said on Wednesday that a steep fall in
the Russian rouble should not create difficulties for European
banks as they have limited exposure to Russian companies.
"We think that markets will be nervous for a few days and
perhaps a few weeks, so supervisors are attentive to what is
happening," Danielle Nouy told France Inter radio. "But we think
that European banks' exposure to Russian companies (...) is of a
dimension that there is no reason to fear disorder or
difficulties."
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Susan Fenton)