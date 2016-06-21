BRIEF-CME Group reports Q4 EPS of $1.10
* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
FRANKFURT, June 21 The European Central Bank is taking a hard look at lenders' ship financing portfolios amid a broad deterioration in the shipping market, keeping banks on edge about the potential need for more capital and higher loss provisions, five people familiar with the situation said.
The ECB's banking supervisor sent an email at the end of last week asking a raft of European banks for details of their shipping loans and the status of their loan loss provisions as an "initial step" in a broader review of lending in the sector, one of the sources quoted the email as saying.
"It is a very extensive request," the source told Reuters.
The ECB declined comment. (Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt and Jonathan Saul in London, Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Country Ceilings for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC, BBB-, last reviewed 6 May 2016), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU, BBB-, last reviewed 7 January 2016) and the Common Monetary Area (CMA, BBB, last reviewed 8 June 2016). The withdrawals reflect the implementation of our updated Country Ceiling criteria published on 16 A