VIENNA Oct 22 Austria's Erste Group Bank
has no reason to believe it will fail a stress test of
major euro zone lenders based on the conversations it has had so
far with supervisory officials, it said on Wednesday.
"Out of the supervisory dialogue we have no indication we
won't pass," a spokesman said. Erste is one of six Austrian
lenders undergoing the tests, whose results are due on Sunday.
Central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny had said last week that
most Austrian banks were set to pass the test, and two sources
close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that any
suggestions Erste might fail were incorrect.
Earlier the Spanish news agency EFe, citing unidentified
financial sources, had reported that at least 11 banks,
including Erste, from six European countries were set to fail
the test.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, editing by
Louise Heavens)