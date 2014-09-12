FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Germany's landesbanks LBBW
, BayernLB, Helaba, NordLB
and HSH Nordbank expect to pass the upcoming
stress tests on European banks, an executive at the VOEB
association of public sector banks told Reuters.
"We are convinced that there will be no capital gap at any
landesbank after the test," Liane Buchholz, managing director at
VOEB told Reuters.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is conducting an asset
quality review of 130 of the euro zone's largest banks which
will then undergo EU-wide stress tests on whether they have
enough capital to weather a future crisis. The tests are due to
be completed before the ECB takes over as as the euro zone's
banking supervisor on Nov. 4.
Several analysts have said that they expect some German
banks to fail the stress tests, pointing to lenders such as
Commerzbank and the landesbanks.
HSH Nordbank last month said it was confident about its
capital adequacy but could still fall short in the stress tests.
Buchholz said that while she expected all the landesbanks to
pass the stress tests, in the unlikely event of a failure she
would not expect any repercussions from Brussels should that
landesbank then ask its state owners for more core capital to
plug the hole.
The European Commission, tasked to make sure that bailouts
do not hamper competition, has to approve any injection of state
money into a bank and ordered WestLB to be wound down after the
landesbank had asked for government aid repeatedly.
"It cannot be that one EU institution (the ECB) asks for a
recapitalisation and another EU institution (the Commission)
then sanctions this as state aid," Buchholz said.
She added that the German government had assured landesbanks
it would make sure that any capital measures resulting from
regulators' demands would not be counted as state aid. "That is
a political promise that I trust," she said.
Buchholz said that banks and their owners were prepared to
fight in court if they had doubts regarding the outcome of the
bank health check.
Mergers within the landesbank sector were, however, unlikely
to be triggered by the stress tests. "Any consolidation would
have to be initiated by the landesbanks' owners and I cannot
observe any tendency towards this," Buchholz said.
The landesbanks have shrunk their balance sheets by 40
percent since 2008 and their risky assets by 60 percent since
2008 and have cost-income-ratios that are better than at some
globally active banks, she added.
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)