FRANKFURT Oct 10 The European Central Bank will release the results of Europe's most comprehensive review of its banks' health on Sunday, Oct. 26, it said on Friday.

The date, which Reuters reported from sources on Sept. 17, has been keenly awaited by banks and investors to get the clearest picture yet on the state of the European banking sector, which was pummeled during the financial crisis.

The ECB hopes that the tests banish fears about the health of European banks, regain investors' trust and revive lending to euro zone households and companies, which is key to getting the recovery back on track.

"Following the publication of the results, banks will, where necessary, have two weeks to submit capital plans to the ECB, detailing how shortfalls will be covered," the ECB said.

The ECB put 130 of the euro zone's largest banks through these rigorous tests to wipe the slate clean before it takes over as the bloc's banking supervisor in November - part of a broader push for European integration to avert future crises.

