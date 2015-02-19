FRANKFURT Feb 19 The European Central Bank has appointed Luc Coene as ECB representative to the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism, the ECB said on Thursday.

The Supervisory Board is responsible for planning and carrying out the ECB's banking supervision tasks and proposing complete draft decisions for adoption by the Governing Council.

Coene will take up his new position on March 11, a day after his last day in office as Belgium's central bank chief.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)