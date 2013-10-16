* ECB to regulate at least top 130 banks from next year
* Tests must reveal weak banks but safeguard system-analyst
* EU yet to agree on dealing with troubled banks
* Past stress test endorsed Irish banks before collapse
By Eva Taylor
FRANKFURT, Oct 16 The European Central Bank lays
its credibility on the line next week when it outlines how it
will test the health of top euro zone banks, a crucial step in
rebuilding confidence after two similar exercises flopped.
However, running "stress tests" with the rigour that earlier
discredited European Union checks lacked is likely to expose
serious problems at a number of banks which the ECB will start
supervising next year - and the euro zone still has no common
mechanism for recapitalising the weakest lenders.
While the euro zone economy cannot recover fully without
broad confidence that its banking system is sound, the ECB may
find itself walking a fine line as European banking union
remains incomplete.
"The tests have a very strong responsibility in showing what
the weak parts of the system are, but at the same time they need
to safeguard the integrity of the system as a whole," said
Alberto Gallo, head of European macro credit research at Royal
Bank of Scotland.
"If it works well, it will really be a game changer."
The ECB will take over regulating about 130 banks from
national authorities under the first stage of the European
banking union. This project aims to ensure that never again must
taxpayers stump up billions to rescue lenders, as they did
during the financial crisis which erupted in 2008.
Blunders littered the last two stress test exercises, such
as giving Irish banks a clean bill of health months before they
dragged the country to the brink of bankruptcy.
Therefore the ECB wants to unearth risks buried in balance
sheets before it starts supervising the banks which have assets
that are valued at more than 30 billion euros ($40 billion) or
exceed 20 percent of their home country's economic output, plus
those lenders that have been rescued with EU funds.
Next Wednesday, the ECB will reveal how it plans to run next
year's tests on these banks directly under its watch. The review
will also form the basis for a Europe-wide check later in 2014.
If successful, the exercise will show which banks should
already be strong enough to withstand a future crisis and which
need to raise more capital. The International Monetary Fund
estimates Spanish and Italian banks alone face 230 billion euros
of losses on credit to companies in the next two years.
ELUSIVE AGREEMENT
EU finance ministers approved the shift in regulatory powers
to the ECB on Tuesday. But after months of argument, agreement
remains elusive on the second stage of banking union - how to
salvage or wind down banks that run into trouble.
Many banks may be unable to raise capital on their own and
the euro zone crisis showed that often even national governments
cannot afford to stage rescues. Apart from Ireland, even Spain -
the bloc's fourth biggest economy - had to take international
help to tackle its banking problems.
France, Spain and Italy want an immediate joint commitment
by all 17 euro zone countries to stand by weak banks regardless
of where they are.
Germany, which fears it would end up picking up most of the
bill, dug in its heals with Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
saying such a step was "not probable for the time being".
Nevertheless, the ECB is pushing ahead with the review and
results are due in October next year, shortly before the Single
Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) under the roof of the ECB starts
operating in November.
"The asset quality review and the stress tests are key for
the recovery in Europe," Gallo said.
BAD LOANS LOOM LARGE
The number of banks directly under the ECB may rise as the
list will be based on balance sheet size at the end of this
year. National supervisors will continue to be in charge of
smaller banks, although the ECB can intervene if necessary.
To avoid banks concealing the state of their businesses
behind local conventions, as in previous tests, a single
definition for bad loans will be applied, as outlined by the
European Banking Authority.
Italy has the most conservative calculation of
non-performing loans, Spain and France have comparatively
neutral definitions, while Germany is slightly easier in its
recognition of restructured loans and Britain has the most
flexibility in classification, Nomura analysts said.
A single definition will make it easier for investors to
compare banks from country to country.
The review will focus on "problem categories" of loans in
individual countries, looking at areas such as shipping,
commercial real estate and mortgages in some markets. In
Germany, for example, banks like Commerzbank, HSH Nordbank and
NordLB have high shipping exposures. Real estate will be more
significant for Spanish, Italian and Portuguese banks.
Banks have to show whether they have classified their loans
correctly and set aside enough cash to deal with debts unlikely
to be repaid - the euro zone recession has left many households
and companies unable to service their loans or mortgages.
Banks' capital base is likely to be measured against the
global Basel III standards, which means they must hold at least
7 percent of risk-weighted assets plus an additional capital
surcharge for lenders whose health could affect the wider
banking system.
A crucial question is how banks' holdings of sovereign bonds
will be treated, following a push by the German Bundesbank to
reflect more adequately the varying degrees of risk attached to
bonds issued by different governments.
As banks do not have to hold capital to back their sovereign
debt holdings under Basel III, the ECB is unlikely to address
the issue in its asset quality review.
It could, however, feature in more forward-looking tests run
by the EBA, which examine how banks would cope with scenarios
such as a collapse in economic growth, a rise in interest rates
or more difficult funding conditions.
A Morgan Stanley survey of investors showed 41 percent
expected euro zone banks to raise between 20 billion and 50
billion euros in new equity as a consequence of the tests.