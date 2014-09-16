* ECB expected to reveal test results in late Oct
DUBLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 16 For the first time
since its financial crisis struck in 2008, Europe is carrying
out stress tests that could force change at banks with strong
political connections.
The European Central Bank is leading the latest attempt to
uncover problems that would endanger any lender's survival in a
future crisis. Unlike the three previous efforts, which were
hamstrung by national authorities' reluctance to expose their
banks' weaknesses, Frankfurt has a vested interest in revealing
problems before it takes over as supervisor in November.
"The last time the process was done at the national level by
the same old supervisors," said Nicolas Veron, an expert on
banking at the Bruegel think-tank in Brussels and the Peterson
Institute for International Economics in Washington.
"Here, we have a completely new pair of eyes and the ECB has
every incentive to be tough because the ECB doesn't own the
present failures but it will own the future failures."
The tests are likely to force some banks into raising more
cash to prove they can withstand another downturn without the
taxpayer-funded rescues that a number needed in the last crisis.
But crucially, European Union rules restricting state aid
have been toughened since the last stress tests in 2011. This
means any bank seeking government money to fill a hole revealed
by the ECB review may have to restructure its business, as well
as forcing losses on shareholders and junior creditors if the
European Commission decides the injection represents state aid.
Germany's HSH Nordbank, majority owned by the local
governments of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein and a major lender
to the troubled shipping industry, flagged this restructuring
risk in a note accompanying its half-year results.
HSH has said it is confident it will pass the tests, the
results of which are expected in late October, but some analysts
see it as one of the German lenders at risk of failing.
If it were unable to fill any capital hole itself and needed
its local government owners to step in, Brussels could order HSH
to close down as it has already received 13 billion euros ($16.8
billion) in guarantees and capital from German taxpayers.
The Commission normally requires banks that receive state
aid at least to undergo substantial restructuring, shrink their
balance sheets and spin off some activities to avoid distorting
competition with healthy lenders. All such aid has to be
notified to the EU competition commissioner, who typically sets
tough conditions for approval.
If any of Germany's regional banks, known as Landesbanken,
do need help from their state owners, this could put the federal
government in Berlin on a collision course with Brussels. Such
funding would constitute state aid but would not necessarily be
illegal. EU rules permit government help if it is linked to
restructuring and the public owner acts as a rational investor.
In their coalition agreement, Germany's government parties
said help from public sector owners following the ECB tests
should be treated in the same way as that from private owners.
"That is a political promise that I trust," Liane Buchholz,
managing director of the VOEB association of public sector banks
told Reuters. "It cannot be that one EU institution (the ECB)
asks for a recapitalisation and another EU institution (the
Commission) then sanctions this as state aid," she said, adding
that the VOEB was confident all Landesbanken would pass the
tests.
SPECIAL FAVOURS?
European taxpayers shelled out 1.6 trillion euros to
guarantee and support their banks between 2008 and 2010 alone.
To ensure this never happens again, EU leaders agreed to create
a banking union so that investors, rather than the public, pick
up the tab when banks get into trouble.
As a major step towards Europe's long-term goal of breaking
the link between governments and banks, the aftermath of the
ECB's tests will be closely watched.
"Will there be no special favours for banks that have
powerful political sponsors? To me, that is going to be the
test," said Veron. "If there is nothing that changes in the
Landesbank landscape after results of the comprehensive
assessment, many people will be surprised and disappointed."
It is hard to say yet whether national governments will be
able to influence the size of the capital holes revealed or the
treatment of any public funds used to plug shortfalls.
Franco-Belgian lender Dexia, which has had 12 billion euros
in state aid and is being wound down, won a powerful concession
by not having to prove it could withstand a financial crisis in
the tests, according to sources familiar with the matter.
On the other hand, the ECB has overruled German objections
and is making banks such as HSH Nordbank and fellow Landesbank
Nord LB as well as Commerzbank use more
conservative valuations for their shipping loans, sources have
told Reuters.
This treatment is one of the reasons why some analysts
believe these three banks might fail the stress test and balance
sheet review. The banks themselves have said they are well
prepared for the
scrutiny.
The ECB is giving lenders 6-9 months to fill any capital
shortfalls it uncovers; they are expected to sell shares, cut
dividends, raid earnings and sell assets and bonds to do so.
Euro zone banks undergoing the ECB's tests have increased
their capital buffers by 103.5 billion euros since June last
year, nearly half of it by selling shares on the stock market.
Banks without a stock market listing - around half of the
130 or so being tested in the euro zone - are more constrained
in their ability to raise extra capital.
Credit ratings agency Fitch said Austrian cooperative bank
Volksbanken, which has been bailed out three times by the
government since 2008, may need yet more state aid because it
looks likely to fail the ECB review.
EXTERNAL IMPETUS
Politically-connected banks have been at the heart of
Europe's financial crisis. These ranged from Hypo Alpe-Adria, a
sleepy Austrian provincial lender until it raised its exposure
to the Balkans with the backing of late far-right leader Joerg
Haider, to Spain's savings banks or "cajas", whose property loan
binges were approved by politicians sitting on their boards.
External institutions have had some success in diluting the
interplay of local politics and high finance in Europe.
The Commission cancelled state guarantees for the German
Landesbanken in 2001 and it sounded the death knell of WestLB,
once the biggest, which was wound down in 2012 after repeated
bailouts on the back of trading scandals and losses.
The IMF and the EU pushed Spain effectively to do away with
the savings bank model after the country was forced into a 41.3
billion euro bailout due to their property losses. Spain has
replaced the cajas with a system of more tightly-regulated
banking foundations which in turn are shareholders in commercial
banks.
But even this system and Spain's handful of cooperative
banks could face further changes when the ECB takes over as
supervisor and lenders come under ever greater pressure to beef
up their capital, pushing them to bring in outside investors and
overhauling their structure.
Italy's cooperative banks, owned by their customers and
employees, could also come under pressure to reform their
ownership model if they are revealed to have large capital holes
that require them to raise more funds from investors.
Although some of these "popolari" banks are listed on the
stock market, they give all shareholders the same voting rights
regardless of the size of their holdings.
The one-investor-one-vote rule, designed to bind the
popolari to their region, has not prevented them raising 4.3
billion euros in equity so far this year but investors could
demand a greater say in a second round of rights issues.
"I would not rule out that some popolari banks, especially
if they fare particularly poorly in the asset-quality-review and
stress tests, may be under some pressure to switch to the
standard governance model," said Andrea Resti, professor of
finance at Bocconi University and a member of the supervisory
board for UBI Banca.
Critics of the Landesbanken hope that having the ECB as
supervisor will force more change. The banks have already shrunk
their balance sheets by 40 percent since the crisis, partly due
to restructuring plans agreed with Brussels.
"The political affiliation with the Landesbanken is too
strong so reforms from within Germany are not very likely to
happen," said Joerg Rocholl, president of the European School of
Management and Technology (ESMT) in Berlin. "This external
impetus may lead to change."
The IMF and the OECD have both called for more private
ownership of the Landesbanken to boost their profitability,
which was weak even before the crisis struck, and to dilute the
influence of local politicians who sit on their supervisory
boards.
Buchholz said privatising the Landesbanken did not make
sense because their economic position had improved since the
crisis and she defended having politicians help oversee their
activities. "Expertise is important for membership of a
supervisory board. I don't think it's fair to assume that
politicians per se don't have the necessary expertise."
