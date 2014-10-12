DUBLIN Oct 12 Irish state-owned mortgage lender permanent tsb (PTSB) has asked Deutsche Banke to be on standby to help raise capital from private investors in case of problems in upcoming European stress tests, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said, without naming its sources, that while the bank was confident of a positive result in the tests later this month, it was preparing contingency plans to source private capital.

The report said if capital was needed, PTSB would probably seek to sell a minority stake to private investors.

A PTSB spokesman declined to comment on Sunday's report.

PTSB on Friday said it had appointed Deutsche Bank to advise it on its future return to private ownership, but did not link the appointment to the stress test. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by John Stonestreet)