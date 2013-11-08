BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
FRANKFURT Nov 8 The European Central Bank's Governing Council put forward Dutchman Jan Sijbrand and France's Daniele Nouy as candidates to head the new euro zone bank supervisor, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in its Friday edition.
The ECB will ask the European Parliament to select either Sijbrand or Nouy, who both already work as bank supervisors in their home countries, the paper said.
The European Central Bank, which is set to take over supervision of around 130 of the euro zone's largest lenders from November 2014 onward, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.