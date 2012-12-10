BRUSSELS Dec 10 The European Central Bank can
act as a supervisor for banks in the currency bloc as long as
there are Chinese walls in place, said Luc Coene, the governor
of the central bank of Belgium, which already supervises its
banks.
ECB policymakers are at odds on the bank supervision issue,
and earlier this month Germany and France clashed over it,
deepening a dispute over the scope of ECB powers that threatens
to derail one of Europe's boldest reforms.
"We are doing prudential supervision in the national bank of
Belgium. As governor I am also in the Governing Council and have
to decide on monetary policy there, so nobody has ever seen a
conflict there," Coene told a briefing to announce the central
bank's economic forecasts for Belgium.
"I don't see really where the conflict would be in the case
of the ECB provided of course there are some Chinese walls," he
said, referring to an information barrier between different
parts of an organisation.
Belgium's central bank took over responsibility for
supervising its banks last year.
"The experience we have in this field is rather positive
that there is a lot of cross fertilisation that can take place
between the two sides and that is rather interesting."
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann called at the weekend for a
change to the European constitution in order to avoid any
conflict of interest between the ECB's monetary policy and
planned new supervisory duties.
"I cannot see how with the current legal framework we can
transfer supervisory duties to the ECB. A clean legal solution
would require a change to the constitution," he told Germany's
Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.
Such a change would require extra time and could delay the
introduction of an EU-wide banking union. But Weidmann added:
"If politicians really want a banking union, then they will be
able to make the necessary political decisions swiftly."
However, European Union president Cyprus said in a draft
compromise aimed at easing German concerns that the ECB might
only supervise euro zone banks on a day-to-day basis if they had
assets of more than 30 billion euros. [ID: nL5E8NA88U]
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Toby Chopra)