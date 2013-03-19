FRANKFURT, March 19 European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday he could imagine Europe's new banking supervisor eventually being moved outside the ECB.

The Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), which marks the first pillar of the banking union that aims at closer financial integration in Europe, will be set up under the roof of the ECB and is due to start in March next year.

Critics argue that the body should have been set up separately to avoid a conflict of interest between the ECB's mandate of preserving price stability in the euro zone and banking supervision.

Knot, who is also the governor of the Dutch central bank, said in a panel discussion at a conference in Frankfurt that it made sense to start off by placing the new body at the ECB, but that this could change eventually.

"The ECB's credibility is undisputed so I think, also for pragmatic reasons, it makes sense to at least start the single supervisory mechanism within the ECB," Knot said.

"But quite frankly, if we have arrived in the European Union in quieter waters, let's say ten years down the road or so, I would clearly be open to reevaluating this decision because there continues to be a fundamental tension between monetary policy responsibilities and supervisory responsibilities." (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Eva Kuehnen)