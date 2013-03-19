FRANKFURT, March 19 European Central Bank
policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday the euro zone needed a
common mechanism to wind down banks and until this single
resolution mechanism is in place, Europe's bailout fund could
serve as a backstop.
While preparations for the first pillar of the banking
union, the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), is underway, a
lot of work still needs to be done on the single resolution
mechanism.
Knot said that time was of the essence and it would
undermine the single supervisory if no common mechanism to wind
down non-viable banks was in place.
"The SSM needs to be complemented with a single resolution
mechanism," he said in a panel discussion at a conference.
Until the framework and a joint resolution fund, which Knot
said should be funded by banks themselves, was up and running,
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) could be used as a
backstop.
"We need a credible backstop and for that you need the ESM
definitely in the early years," Knot said.
He also said bank share- and bondholders should play a
stronger role in bailouts in future, saying "bail-in should be
the new norm".
"We need to go in Europe from bailout to bail-in."
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Eva Kuehnen)