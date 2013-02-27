(Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT Feb 27 Creating a well-constructed
European banking union will help the European Central Bank's
monetary policy gain traction across the 17-country euro zone,
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.
The ECB is experiencing problems transmitting its record-low
interest rates right across the currency bloc and the bank's
president, Mario Draghi, said last week that its top priority is
to enhance this transmission process.
"If destabilising tendencies block the transmission of
monetary policy, there is a danger that monetary policy goes
into a void," Mersch said in the text of a speech for delivery
at a finance conference in Frankfurt.
"In such a case, the central bank would no longer be in a
position to secure price stability," he said, referring to the
ECB's mandate to guard against inflation.
But Mersch added that integrated financial markets could
help monetary policy gain traction across the euro zone.
"If the banking union is well designed, implemented and
managed, then it will relieve monetary policy," he said.
STOPPING ZOMBIE BANKS
Before the switchover to banking union, which will see the
ECB take on a new role in supervising big banks, regulators will
make an inventory of banking assets to get a clear picture of
lender solvency in the bloc.
Mersch said there could be no question of the ECB or the
euro zone's bailout mechanism, the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), taking on responsibility for pre-existing bad assets at
the banks.
"Like an insurance policy, the single supervisory mechanism
can only cover future risks, so the mistakes of the past must be
borne by those responsible for them," Mersch said.
It would also be crucial that the planned single resolution
mechanism for wayward banks is already up and running when the
single supervisory mechanism under the auspices of the ECB takes
up its work, to avoid a conflict developing between the
supervision and monetary policy setting, Mersch said.
"It would be a mistake to think that there will be no more
bank failures just because supervision is attached to the ECB,"
he said.
"It will be more the case that unsustainable banks will be
closed and wound down to prevent the 'zombification' of the
European banking sector," he added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, writing by Paul Carrel; Editing
