BRUSSELS Jan 25 Belgian state-owned Belfius Bank will repay 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) of cheap three-year loans to the European Central Bank next week, the group said on Friday.

Belfius, formerly the Belgian banking arm of bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia, took 10 billion euros of loans from the Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO) in December 2011 and 15 billion in February 2012. ($1 = 0.7477 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)