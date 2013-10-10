LONDON Oct 10 The European Central Bank called
on Thursday for the creation of a new breed of bank-to-bank
lending rates to compliment and eventually take over from
scandal-tainted benchmarks such as Euribor and Libor.
In an article in the central bank's monthly report, the ECB
reiterated its plea for banks to stay involved in interbank rate
setting and for those who have recently quit as contributors to
benchmarks to return while alternatives are constructed.
Doubts over the future of Euribor and its London counterpart
Libor have been raised following a string of fixing scandals
that have cost major banks billions of dollars in fines and lost
some of their top executives their jobs.
"It is crucial that (the benchmarks') ...continuity is
assured at all times, while more long-term reform solutions
aimed at making reference rates such as Euribor more
transaction-based are being assessed," the ECB said.
"Systemically important reference interest rates such as
Euribor and Eonia are of particular importance in terms of
credit provision to the euro area economy and for the
implementation of the single monetary policy."
The European Commission is due to conclude a review of
interbank lending rates spoon.
The ECB said recent work it had done with money market banks
showed there was currently too little trading to create a
reliable rate based purely on transactions rather than the
current estimate-based system that led to manipulation.
But it pressed banks and the agencies that run benchmarks to
come up with alternatives at least partly based on real deals
that would better suit market needs and rebuild trust.
"The success of a new reference rate depends on the extent
to which it is embraced," the ECB said.
"Under these circumstances, it could be appropriate, from a
policy perspective, to consider encouraging the adoption of a
more representative reference interest rate, reflecting active
and liquid transactions in the interbank market, which remains
resilient in times of stress."
The ECB's rate cut last July - which meant it also stopped
paying banks interest on spare cash they park at the bank - had
also reduced already-modest money market trading by almost a
third, it said.
