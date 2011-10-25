(Adds quotes, details)
FRANKFURT Oct 25 It would be easier to deal
with the euro zone debt crisis if more firepower was available,
European Central Bank Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi
said, calling for a backstop relative to the severity of the
current troubles.
Bini Smaghi said that while it was difficult to get
political and public support for putting massive amounts of
taxpayer money on the table to fight the crisis, having a
sufficiently large arsenal was crucial.
"It is important to realise that the size of the backstop
has to be proportional to the systemic risk we may face," Bini
Smaghi said in a speech, posted on the ECB's Internet site on
Tuesday, but dated Oct. 17.
"The best way to deal with contagion is to act quickly, with
enormous firepower - the "bazooka" as Hank Paulson used to call
it," he added.
European leaders will meet in Brussels on Wednesday to
discuss increasing the effective capacity of the EFSF, the
European rescue fund to tackle the ever-intensifying crisis.
Bini Smaghi warned against allowing countries restructure
their debt easily, saying it would let them off the hook from
honouring their signature and reward irresponsible behaviour.
In Europe, stronger economic governance was needed, even if
it required changing the Maastricht Treaty, Bini Smaghi said,
and added that countries seeking assistance should yield some of
their sovereignty to European authorities.
But even with new measures, one should not expect a quick
turnaround in Greece -- worst hit by the debt crisis -- as an
overhaul of its economy will take "several years", he said.
BANK HEALTH
Bini Smaghi also said that while there was an inclination to
punish banks for their past mistakes, it would be
counterproductive.
"You don't teach the banking system a lesson by letting it
collapse once in a while," he said, adding that banking system
backstops had to be identified to show the markets that banks
will survive even if the crisis takes a turn for the worse.
This means ensuring banks have sufficient capital, but at
the same time not adding too high hurdles for them.
"We should avoid promoting solutions which end up producing
the opposite result, in particular having a permanent excess of
capital and entrenching the idea that euro area public bonds are
unsafe assets," he said, but added that higher capital now could
help stem the negative spiral between banks and public finances.
European authorities are expected to agree on a
recapitalisation drive to lift bank capital across Europe by up
to 110 billion euros.
The plan is designed to protect EU banks from the fallout of
a Greek default and ease their borrowing difficulties amid a
creeping credit freeze.
