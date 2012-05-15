* Anti-capitalist protesters to descend on Frankfurt
* ECB meetings, staff moved to evade potential clashes
* Police asks banks to beef up security
By Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, May 15 The European Central Bank
plans to hold its mid-month policy meeting early, move staff out
of its headquarters and shift a farewell event for one of its
board members out of town, all to avoid clashes with
anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protesters.
'Blockupy' activists angry at the way the financial crisis
is affecting ordinary people are set to demonstrate in central
Frankfurt from Wednesday to Saturday and have made the ECB and
its building their central target.
The bank has already been the target of protesters once this
year, having its windows smashed and paint bombs thrown over its
building during ugly riots at the end of March that left one
police officer in intensive care.
The bank is worried about staff safety and police, who fear
there could be more trouble this time around, have begun
erecting fences around its headquarters, a 36-story,
glass-fronted skyscraper in the city's banking district.
The ECB's 23-member group of policymakers brought forward
their mid-month meeting, which they normally reserve for
non-monetary policy issues, from Wednesday, when the protests
are set to get under way.
Key ECB staff will be moved off-site to secret contingency
locations to avoid them getting caught up in any trouble.
Security for the staff who remain at the headquarters has also
been beefed up.
"The ECB will take all necessary measures to ensure the
continuity of its critical operations and to remain
operational," a spokesperson for the bank said.
"It will also make all efforts possible to ensure the safety
and security of its staff and visitors on the basis of the
protection which is granted to the ECB's premises and operations
by the headquarters agreement with the Federal Republic of
Germany," she added.
LEGAL ROW
There has been a legal scrap between protesters and
authorities over whether the demonstrations should be allowed to
go ahead. A court on Monday gave the go-ahead for a rave on
Wednesday and protests on Saturday but ruled against them taking
place on the other days.
The ECB has shifted a farewell event for outgoing board
member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo, due to be attended by
policymakers from around the world.
It was originally to be held at one of Frankfurt's plushest
hotels, just a stone's throw from the ECB's headquarters.
Instead it will now be held out of town with guests to be told
the exact location only hours beforehand.
Commercial banks who have offices in the protest zone are
also expected to ship staff to other locations to avoid
problems.
Frankfurt police have told bank staff to come to work in
casual dress, and go to the office as soon as possible. "We are
watching the situation closely," Deutsche Bank said.
Germany's state-controlled KFW will reduce staff presence in
Frankfurt staff by 50 percent by encouraging people to work from
home or from off-site locations.
Commerzbank said its two main offices in Frankfurt would be
closed from Thursday - a national holiday in Germany - till
Sunday and some branches in the city centre would also be
temporarily shut. Employees based there would work at off-site
locations on Friday, a bank spokeswoman said.
Landesbank Helaba said it wanted to keep its Frankfurt
operations running on Friday but had encouraged as many staff as
possible to take the day off. Helaba has also beefed up security
and erected some barriers.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, Philipp Halstrick and Andreas
Kroener, editing by Gareth Jones)