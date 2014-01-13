STRASBOURG, France Jan 13 Sabine
Lautenschlaeger, Germany's candidate for a vacant seat on the
European Central Bank's board, declined to say whether she would
be close to the Bundesbank chief on policy issues and vowed to
make up her own mind.
Lautenschlaeger is the only candidate to succeed another
German, Joerg Asmussen, who left the ECB two years into his
eight-year term to rejoin the German government as state
secretary in the labour ministry.
Asked whether she would be closer to Asmussen or Bundesbank
chief Jens Weidmann on policy issues, Lautenschlaeger said she
could not say, adding: "I will have my own position."
Lautenschlaeger is the Bundesbank's vice president.
"I plan to have a full term," she added, when asked if she
would serve the full eight-year term on the ECB Executive Board.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)