HELSINKI Nov 13 Finland's central bank chief on Thursday played down talk of tension among the European Central Bank's 24 policymakers, saying it was "rubbish" to suggest President Mario Draghi did not get on with Germany's Jens Weidmann.

Erkki Liikanen, who represents Finland on the ECB Governing Council, said discussions there were "rather civilised".

Before last week's policy meeting, Reuters reported from sources that national central bankers were planing to challenge the president over his leadership style, but Draghi played down such talk after the meeting.

He said it was "fairly normal to disagree about things", pointing to central banks in the United States, Britain and Japan, adding that the meeting had been better than expected.

Liikanen said: "Of course, when we go into details, there might be differing views, but we are unanimous on the basic analysis, and that is very important.

"It only improves the quality of decision-making as different arguments are put against each other," he told public radio YLE.

Reuters had also reported a deterioration in the relationship between Weidmann, the head of Germany's Bundesbank, and Draghi. Liikanen said talk that Draghi did not get on with other Council members was "pure rubbish".

"Personal relationships are good. I can even say that I know that between President Draghi and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, the communication is good and functional," Liikanen said, adding that the atmosphere overall was good.

Liikanen, a sports enthusiast and avid marathon runner, described himself as a "kind of midfield player" in the Governing Council.

"I want to make sure that the team wins and it is not that important who scores." (Writing by Eva Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)