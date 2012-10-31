UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS Oct 31 Yves Mersch will be appointed as the sixth member of the European Central Bank's executive board on November 5, following a delay after calls for the bank to appoint a woman instead, EU sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The 63-year old Luxembourg central banker would get the job even though the European Parliament had voted against his appointment to the post a week ago, the sources said.
Mersch's appointment will mean that all the ECB's 17-member governing council and six-member executive board will be men. Mersch is scheduled to take up his post on November 15.
