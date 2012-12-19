By Paul Carrel
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Dec 19 European Central Bank
policymaker Joerg Asmussen said he would want the ECB to stop
buying sovereign bonds if its new OMT purchasing programme was
activated and the country concerned did not stick to the
conditions attached.
Spain is the country most likely to benefit first from the
ECB intervening with its new bond-purchase programme - dubbed
Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) - but Madrid must seek aid
from Europe's bailout fund before the central bank acts.
Such aid would come with conditions - reforms and budget
targets - attached, though even if such an aid plan were agreed
the ECB would not be technically obliged to buy the country's
bonds.
"There is no automaticity," Asmussen told journalists at an
international press club dinner in Frankfurt on Tuesday evening.
"If we are in the situation (of activating the OMT) and a
country no longer fulfills the conditions, I would be against
continuing the bond purchases," he said.
The ECB included a strong dose of conditionality in the OMT
after being hurt with its previous bond-buy plan last year - the
Securities Markets Programme (SMP). It bought Italian and
Spanish bonds, only for Italy's then-prime minister, Silvio
Berlusconi, to go back on reform promises he had made to get the
ECB to step in, just days after he made the commitments.
Asmussen's comments address critics of the OMT, mainly in
his native Germany, who fear the ECB would still buy bonds even
if a country failed to meet the conditions attached. Bundesbank
President Jens Weidmann was alone at the ECB in opposing the
OMT.
Turning to ECB monetary policy, Asmussen played down the
prospect of the central bank cutting its deposit rate - now at
zero - any further.
"I would be very reluctant about doing that," he said,
adding that "our (monetary) policy is very accommodative."
In a speech at the dinner entitled "Agenda 2013: the next
steps in completing EMU", Asmussen said that in his view the ESM
bail out fund would be well suited to house a European
Resolution Fund for the banking sector.
"Any costs incurred from resolution should first and
foremost be covered by the private sector, through establishing
a European Resolution Fund raised by levies on the banking
sector," he said.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Susan Fenton)