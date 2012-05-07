FRANKFURT, May 7 The European Central Bank kept its bond purchase programme in hibernation for the eighth week in a row last week, highlighting the bank's resistance to reactivating the plan despite the Spanish government's high financing costs.

A drop in pressure on key euro zone bond markets at the start of the year allowed the ECB to all but shut down its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in February, but with tensions higher again focus is returning to the programme.

Spanish 10-year bond yields topped 6 percent last month but have came down to about 5.8 percent since.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the programme remains in place but it is up to governments to bring their own financing costs under control by implementing structural reforms.

The lack of new ECB purchases this week kept the total of the bonds the bank has bought since May 2010 at 214.0 billion euros. None of the bonds bought previously matured. (For data ECBSMP=ECBF).

The ECB will hold its so-called 'sterilisation' tender - where it takes deposits from banks to offset its controversial bond purchases - on Tuesday.

Despite only scarce interventions since flooding the market with a second wave of ultra-cheap three-year funding at the end of February, the ECB has kept the programme in place in case market tensions re-emerge.

There is a growing expectation in financial markets that the ECB will have to ride to the rescue again with Spain under intense pressure.

A recent Reuters poll showed that three quarters of the 60 participating economists expect the ECB to restart its bond purchase programme in the next three months. However, in a separate poll, a slight majority of money market traders believe the ECB will stick with its resistance to buying more bonds.

For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see .

Date Bonds bought Bonds matured 14/05/2010 16.5 21/05/2010 10 28/05/2010 8.5 04/06/2010 5.5 11/06/2010 6.5 18/06/2010 4.2 25/06/2010 4 02/07/2010 4 09/07/2010 1 16/07/2010 0.302 23/07/2010 0.176 30/07/2010 0.081 06/08/2010 0.009 13/08/2010 0.01 20/08/2010 0.338 27/08/2010 0.142 03/09/2010 0.173 10/09/2010 0.237 17/09/2010 0.323 24/09/2010 0.134 01/10/2010 1.384 08/10/2010 0.009 15/10/2010 0 22/10/2010 0 29/10/2010 0 05/11/2010 0.771 12/11/2010 1.073 19/11/2010 0.713 26/11/2010 1.348 03/12/2010 1.965 10/12/2010 2.667 17/12/2010 0.603 24/12/2010 1.121 31/12/2010 0.164 07/01/2011 0.113 14/01/2011 2.313 21/01/2011 0.146 0.087 28/01/2011 0 04/02/2011 0 11/02/2011 0 18/02/2011 0.711 0.040 25/02/2011 0.369 04/03/2011 0 11/03/2011 0 18/03/2011 0 0.170 25/03/2011 0.432 1.054 01/04/2011 0 08/04/2011 0 0.055 15/04/2011 0 0.830 22/04/2011 0 29/04/2011 0 06/05/2011 0 13/05/2011 0 20/05/2011 0 1.227 27/05/2011 0 03/06/2011 0 10/06/2011 0 17/06/2011 0 1.008 24/06/2011 0 01/07/2011 0 08/07/2011 0 15/07/2011 0 22/07/2011 0 0.245 29/07/2011 0 05/08/2011 0 12/08/2011 22.0 19/08/2011 14.291 26/08/2011 6.651 1.327 02/09/2011 13.305 09/09/2011 13.960 16/09/2011 9.793 23/09/2011 3.952 0.69 30/09/2011 3.795 07/10/2011 2.312 14/10/2011 2.243 21/10/2011 4.490 0.24 28/10/2011 4.0 07/11/2011 9.52 14/11/2011 4.478 0.649 18/11/2011 7.986 0.131 25/11/2011 8.581 02/12/2011 3.662 09/12/2011 0.635 16/12/2011 3.361 23/12/2011 0.019 30/12/2011 0.462 06/01/2012 1.104 13/01/2012 3.766 20/01/2012 2.243 0.035 27/01/2012 0.063 03/02/2012 0.124 10/02/2012 0.059 17/02/2012 0 24/02/2012 0 02/03/2012 0 09/03/2012 0.027 1.523 16/03/2012 0 23/03/2012 0 4.273 30/03/2012 0 06/04/2012 0 13/04/2012 0 20/04/2012 0 27/04/2012 0 04/05/2012 0

Total 214.0 (previous week 214.0) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)