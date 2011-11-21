* ECB bond buys climb but not significantly despite Spain,
Italy woes
* Maintains resistance against political pressure
FRANKFURT, Nov 21 The European Central
Bank showed no sign on Monday of bowing to fierce political
pressure to ramp up its purchases of troubled euro zone
governments' bonds, with data showing it restricted its spending
to 8 billion euros last week.
The ECB is at the centre of an intense political tug-of-war
as the bank, backed by Germany, continues to resist calls from
France and Italy -- and from the U.S., Britain and Russia -- to
calm debt markets by being more forceful with its bond buying.
Its latest purchases take the total spent under the
controversial programme started in May 2010 to 194.5 billion
euros (for full details click ).
The weekly amount of 7.986 billion was well below 10 billion
euros forecast in a Reuters poll of traders and was less than
9.5 billion the ECB spent two weeks ago, despite the crisis
having engulfed Italy and now threatening France.
Last week, the central bank bought just under 4.5 billion
euros of bonds, and its weekly total has yet to get anywhere
near a 20 billion euros limit reportedly imposed by the ECB's
governing council.
There has been no clear change in the pattern of the ECB's
bond buying since Mario Draghi took over as President from
Jean-Claude Trichet earlier this month.
Despite the intensifying political pressure, Draghi and
other leading voices in the ECB, such as Bundesbank head Jens
Weidmann, continue to stick to their guns over purchases which
they maintain remain a temporary measure to ensure the ECB's low
interest rates have an effect and to see the euro zone through
the worst of the crisis.
But ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny -- the often-outspoken
head of Austria's central bank -- said on Monday the bank needed
to sit down at some point and discuss its future role in the
crisis.
Outgoing ECB board member Juergen Stark
acknowledged the sovereign debt crisis had spread from the euro
zone's periphery to its core, describing such contagion as "a
new phenomenon" but said other advanced economies were also
facing debt problems. Stark will resign this
year in what sources say is a protest against the bond-buying
programme.
"While there was a step-up in bond purchases, it is probably
not sufficient considering the scale of the loss in confidence,"
said Thomas Costerg, an economist at Standard Chartered in
London.
"If market sentiment deteriorates further, the ECB will have
to gear up its purchases. In the very short term, this is the
only way to bring back confidence. Austerity measures and
(common) euro bonds will take time."
"The ECB should send a stronger message to the markets,"
Costerg added.
PAIN IN SPAIN
The last two weeks have been some of the most turbulent in
the euro zone debt crisis.
Italy's borrowing costs remain well above what
are widely considered sustainable levels despite a change of
government.
Yields on Spanish bonds continued rising on
Monday towards to 7 percent, the mark that led to bailouts in
Greece, Ireland and Portugal, as Sunday's election victory for
conservatives promising deeper austerity failed to calm markets.
Under the ECB's programme, known as the Securities Markets
Programme, it and the 17 euro zone national central banks can
buy government and corporate bonds from banks and other
investors, but not directly from governments.
It was reactivated in August after a four-month break as the
crisis moved to Italy and Spain, two of the euro zone's biggest
economies.
The central bank does not give a country-by-country
breakdown of its purchases.
However, analysts and traders estimate it has bought around
45 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on
Italian and Spanish debt with the 120 billion euros it has spent
since the recent restart.
Purchases are reported every week but take two to three days
to settle, meaning that when the bank is buying, the figures do
not necessarily give the full picture.
The bank said it will hold its usual weekly 'sterilisation'
operation on Tuesday to counteract the inflationary impact of
the purchases.
It will offer banks an interest rate of up to 1.25 percent
to encourage them to deposit a combined 194.5 billion euros with
it for a week -- equal to what it has spent buying bonds.
Date Bonds bought Bonds matured
14/05/2010 16.5
21/05/2010 10
28/05/2010 8.5
04/06/2010 5.5
11/06/2010 6.5
18/06/2010 4.2
25/06/2010 4
02/07/2010 4
09/07/2010 1
16/07/2010 0.302
23/07/2010 0.176
30/07/2010 0.081
06/08/2010 0.009
13/08/2010 0.01
20/08/2010 0.338
27/08/2010 0.142
03/09/2010 0.173
10/09/2010 0.237
17/09/2010 0.323
24/09/2010 0.134
01/10/2010 1.384
08/10/2010 0.009
15/10/2010 0
22/10/2010 0
29/10/2010 0
05/11/2010 0.771
12/11/2010 1.073
19/11/2010 0.713
26/11/2010 1.348
03/12/2010 1.965
10/12/2010 2.667
17/12/2010 0.603
24/12/2010 1.121
31/12/2010 0.164
07/01/2011 0.113
14/01/2011 2.313
21/01/2011 0.146 0.087
28/01/2011 0
04/02/2011 0
11/02/2011 0
18/02/2011 0.711 0.040
25/02/2011 0.369
04/03/2011 0
11/03/2011 0
18/03/2011 0 0.170
25/03/2011 0.432 1.054
01/04/2011 0
08/04/2011 0 0.055
15/04/2011 0 0.830
22/04/2011 0
29/04/2011 0
06/05/2011 0
13/05/2011 0
20/05/2011 0 1.227
27/05/2011 0
03/06/2011 0
10/06/2011 0
17/06/2011 0 1.008
24/06/2011 0
01/07/2011 0
08/07/2011 0
15/07/2011 0
22/07/2011 0 0.245
29/07/2011 0
05/08/2011 0
12/08/2011 22.0
19/08/2011 14.291
26/08/2011 6.651 1.327
02/09/2011 13.305
09/09/2011 13.960
16/09/2011 9.793
23/09/2011 3.952 0.69
30/09/2011 3.795
07/10/2011 2.312
14/10/2011 2.243
21/10/2011 4.490 0.24
28/10/2011 4.0
07/11/2011 9.52
14/11/2011 4.478 0.649
18/11/2011 7.986 0.131
Total 194.5
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)