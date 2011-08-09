BERLIN Aug 9 The deputy leader of Germany's Free Democrats, junior coalition partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right government, on Tuesday criticised the European Central Bank's decision to buy sovereign bonds.

Christian Lindner, general secretary of the FDP and deputy to party chairman Philipp Roessler, told Handelsblatt newspaper that the ECB should not be getting involved.

"The ECB is resorting to policies that should not be recommended," Lindner said. "The central bank cannot become an involved party."

"I consider the criticism that has been expressed from the Bundesbank to be justified," he added.

While Germany's central bank has not publicly opposed the ECB's move, central bank sources say that Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann and German member of the ECB's executive board, Juergen Stark, both opposed the decision on bond-buying last week.

Analysts are watching the political debate in Germany closely for signs of how far it is prepared to go in stumping up for the increasingly expensive efforts to calm the euro zone's debt crisis.

Lindner also said political leaders should avoid taking helpless-looking actions -- such as calling for an emergency session of parliament -- to try to give the impression they are managing the crisis.

"The markets can smell the fear and they're reacting with their speculation," he said.

