FRANKFURT, Nov 28 The European Central
Bank showed no sign on Monday of bowing to fierce political
pressure to ramp up its purchases of troubled euro zone
government debt, with data showing its spending rose only
slightly to 8.6 billion euros last week.
The ECB is at the centre of an intense political tug-of-war
as the bank, backed by Germany, continues to resist calls from
France and Italy as well as from the U.S., Britain and Russia to
calm debt markets by being more forceful with its bond buying.
However, in a show of unity, France and Germany agreed on
Thursday to stop arguing in public over whether the European
Central Bank should do more to rescue the euro zone from a
deepening sovereign debt crisis.
The ECB's latest purchases take the total spent under the
controversial programme started in May 2010 to 203.5 billion
euros (for full details click ). The weekly
amount was close to the 8 billion euros expected by traders
polled by Reuters beforehand.
It took the ECB about 15 months to spend the first 100
billion, but only 3 months for the second 100 billion.
There has been no clear change in the pattern of the ECB's
bond buying since Mario Draghi took over as ECB president from
Jean-Claude Trichet earlier this month.
Despite the intensifying political pressure, Draghi and
other leading voices in the ECB such as Bundesbank head Jens
Weidmann continue to stick to their guns over purchases which
they maintain remain a temporary measure to ensure the ECB's low
interest rates have an effect and to see the euro zone through
the worst of the crisis.
The last few weeks have been some of the most turbulent in
the euro zone debt crisis.
Italy's borrowing costs soared on Friday to their highest
levels since it joined the euro, piling pressure on the newly
installed government of Mario Monti at the end of a week in
which the euro zone crisis tainted even safe haven Germany.
A punishing bond sale, in which Italy was forced to pay a
record 6.5 percent for six months paper, came after a disastrous
German bond auction earlier in the week and the leaders of
France, Germany and Italy failed to make headway in tackling the
growing debt crisis.
Under the ECB's programme, known as the Securities Markets
Programme, it and the 17 euro zone national central banks can
buy government and corporate bonds from banks and other
investors, but not directly from governments.
It was reactivated in August after a four-month break as the
crisis moved to Italy and Spain, two of the euro zone's biggest
economies.
The central bank does not give a country-by-country
breakdown of its purchases.
However, analysts and traders estimate it has bought around
45 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on
Italian and Spanish debt with the 130 billion euros it has spent
since the recent restart.
Purchases are reported every week but take two to three days
to settle, meaning that when the bank is buying, the figures do
not necessarily give the full picture.
Date Bonds bought Bonds matured
14/05/2010 16.5
21/05/2010 10
28/05/2010 8.5
04/06/2010 5.5
11/06/2010 6.5
18/06/2010 4.2
25/06/2010 4
02/07/2010 4
09/07/2010 1
16/07/2010 0.302
23/07/2010 0.176
30/07/2010 0.081
06/08/2010 0.009
13/08/2010 0.01
20/08/2010 0.338
27/08/2010 0.142
03/09/2010 0.173
10/09/2010 0.237
17/09/2010 0.323
24/09/2010 0.134
01/10/2010 1.384
08/10/2010 0.009
15/10/2010 0
22/10/2010 0
29/10/2010 0
05/11/2010 0.771
12/11/2010 1.073
19/11/2010 0.713
26/11/2010 1.348
03/12/2010 1.965
10/12/2010 2.667
17/12/2010 0.603
24/12/2010 1.121
31/12/2010 0.164
07/01/2011 0.113
14/01/2011 2.313
21/01/2011 0.146 0.087
28/01/2011 0
04/02/2011 0
11/02/2011 0
18/02/2011 0.711 0.040
25/02/2011 0.369
04/03/2011 0
11/03/2011 0
18/03/2011 0 0.170
25/03/2011 0.432 1.054
01/04/2011 0
08/04/2011 0 0.055
15/04/2011 0 0.830
22/04/2011 0
29/04/2011 0
06/05/2011 0
13/05/2011 0
20/05/2011 0 1.227
27/05/2011 0
03/06/2011 0
10/06/2011 0
17/06/2011 0 1.008
24/06/2011 0
01/07/2011 0
08/07/2011 0
15/07/2011 0
22/07/2011 0 0.245
29/07/2011 0
05/08/2011 0
12/08/2011 22.0
19/08/2011 14.291
26/08/2011 6.651 1.327
02/09/2011 13.305
09/09/2011 13.960
16/09/2011 9.793
23/09/2011 3.952 0.69
30/09/2011 3.795
07/10/2011 2.312
14/10/2011 2.243
21/10/2011 4.490 0.24
28/10/2011 4.0
07/11/2011 9.52
14/11/2011 4.478 0.649
18/11/2011 7.986 0.131
25/11/2011 8.581
Total 203.5
(Reporting by Marc Jones)