BERLIN Aug 8 European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet defended the central bank's decision to buy sovereign bonds in a German television interview on Monday.

"We observed that our decisions in the euro zone did not have the intended effect," Trichet said, according to a German translation of his comments broadcast on Germany's ZDF network.

"That is why we decided to deviate from our monetary policy rules," Trichet added. There were no further comments from Trichet included in the ZDF broadcast.

In a later interview in ARD TV, Trichet said: "When we have markets that are disrupted, our interest rate decisions no longer reach all economies. For monetary policy reasons we can then take extraordinary steps, for example, the purchases of securities."

The ECB's move on Monday to buy Italian and Spanish sovereign bonds saw the bank depart further from its core task of delivering price stability in the 17-country euro zone.

The intervention, agreed during a conference call late on Sunday, was a watershed moment for the central bank after modest bond-buying of smaller peripheral country debt last week failed to stem contagion of the euro zone debt crisis.

