FRANKFURT Oct 21 The European Central Bank's
upcoming asset quality review (AQR) of banks it will supervise
from next year could result in a temporary reduction in lending
to small firms, experts from an ECB working group said.
It could also sharpen the differences in small and
medium-sized enterprises' (SMEs) borrowing costs, the ECB's Bond
Market Contact Group minutes said.
The central bank has been worried that its interest rate
cuts have not fed equally through to the real economy in all
euro zone countries. Firms and consumers especially in
debt-ridden southern Europe have to pay much higher interest
rates for loans than their peers in countries like Germany.
"The upcoming Balance Sheet Assessment for European banks
might temporarily reinforce this trend, although members
believed that its effects would crucially depend on the ex-ante
definition of a credible backstop and on the parameters of the
assessment," the minutes of the Oct. 8 meeting, published on the
ECB's website on Monday, showed.
The minutes also said that some members of the group, which
consists of experts from the ECB and commercial banks, believed
European bond yields could decouple from the U.S. ones when the
U.S. central bank starts reducing its bond buys, others remained
sceptical of this.
