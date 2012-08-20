BRIEF-Onex reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results
* Increase in revenues was primarily due to acquisitions of Clarivate Analytics, Save-A-Lot, Wireco and Tecta completed during 2016
BERLIN Aug 20 Germany's finance ministry is not aware of any plans for the European Central Bank to target spreads of bonds of struggling euro zone member states, a spokesman said on Monday in response to a media report.
"I am not aware of any such plans and haven't heard anything," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a news conference.
"In purely theoretical, abstract terms, such an instrument would certainly be very problematic. But I know of no proposal along these lines," he said.
The latest edition of Der Spiegel says, without naming its sources, that the ECB is discussing interest rate thresholds for individual euro zone countries with a view to intervening if the premium over German bonds is exceeded.
* J C Penney reports positive net income for fiscal 2016; a $514 million increase compared to the prior year
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the lucrative satellite imagery market.