BERLIN Aug 20 Germany's finance ministry is not
aware of any plans for the European Central Bank to target
spreads of bonds of struggling euro zone member states, a
spokesman said on Monday in response to a media report.
"I am not aware of any such plans and haven't heard
anything," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a news conference.
"In purely theoretical, abstract terms, such an instrument
would certainly be very problematic. But I know of no proposal
along these lines," he said.
The latest edition of Der Spiegel says, without naming its
sources, that the ECB is discussing interest rate thresholds for
individual euro zone countries with a view to intervening if the
premium over German bonds is exceeded.
Government officials also said that talks this Friday
between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras would culminate in a new roadmap for aid for
Athens.
"We know that the subject of Greece will be at the centre of
the talks, but the basis for all decisions on Greece is the
troika (the ECB, EU and International Monetary Fund)," said
government spokesman Steffen Seibert.
The troika is due to present its next report in September.
Seibert also stressed that any decisions on Greece had to be
taken jointly with Germany's European partners.
Samaras, facing mounting social and political discontent at
home, is expected to ask for a two-year extension to the
deadline that international lenders have set when he meets
Merkel. He also meets French President Francois Hollande this
week.
As Europe's biggest economy, Germany is the euro zone
paymaster and impatience with new bailouts is growing among
voters and many politicians.
The finance ministry's Kotthaus said the framework for the
terms of aid for Greece had already been agreed.
"The programme has a clear time frame, the programme has a
clear financial framework. The Memorandum of Understanding is
the basis on which we are operating," said Kotthaus, adding,
however that within that framework there could be different
priorities.