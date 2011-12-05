FRANKFURT, Dec 5 The European Central Bank
slowed its purchases of government bonds sharply last week, as
expectations mount it could be more aggressive in the coming
months if euro zone leaders show a willingness to surrender some
national powers to save the euro.
The ECB is at the centre of an intense political tug-of-war
as the bank, backed by Germany, continues to resist calls from
France and Italy as well as from the U.S., Britain and Russia to
calm debt markets by being more forceful with its bond buying.
Weekly figures from the ECB showed it bought 3.662 billion
euros worth of bonds last week, less than half the 8.6 billion
of the previous week and the lowest amount since mid-October.
That took the total it has spent since starting the
controversial programme in May 2010 to 207 billion. (for full
details click ).
There has been no clear change in the ECB's bond buying
tactics since Mario Draghi took over as the bank's president
from Jean-Claude Trichet last month.
Last week in the European parliament, however, the Italian
signalled the bank may be prepared to get more aggressive if
politicians start the euro zone on a path towards a fiscal union
later this week when they meet in Brussels. (for story click
)
Under the ECB's programme, known as the Securities Markets
Programme, it and the 17 euro zone national central banks can
buy government and corporate bonds from banks and other
investors, but not directly from governments as the EU treaty
prevents it.
It was reactivated in August after a four-month break when
the debt crisis dragged in Italy and Spain, two of the euro
zone's biggest economies. Since then it has spent well over 130
billion euros, averaging at just over 8.2 billion euros a week.
The central bank does not give a country-by-country
breakdown of its purchases, however, analysts and traders
estimate it has bought around 45 billion euros of Greek debt and
has concentrated largely on Italian and Spanish debt since the
August restart.
Purchases are reported every week but take two to three days
to settle, meaning that when the bank is buying, the figures do
not necessarily give the full picture.
STERILISATION FAILURE
The last month has been one of the most turbulent in the
euro zone debt crisis.
Until they enjoyed some relief last week on the back of
speculation of greater ECB action and progress on the political
front, Italian, Spanish, French and Belgian borrowing costs were
at euro-era highs and even Germany ran into trouble at a recent
bond auction.
As usual the ECB will hold a so-called 'sterilisation'
operation on Tuesday to neutralise the inflationary pressure the
bond buys create, something it does by asking banks to deposit
as much as it itself has been spent in total on bonds.
There will be greater scrutiny on the operation this week
after the ECB failed to fully offset the purchases last
week.
It raised questions whether the total is now so large that
the ECB may have to either re-think the way it counterbalances
the purchases or accept that it is doing the kind of outright
quantitative easing it has long resisted.
For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see
.
Date Bonds bought Bonds matured
14/05/2010 16.5
21/05/2010 10
28/05/2010 8.5
04/06/2010 5.5
11/06/2010 6.5
18/06/2010 4.2
25/06/2010 4
02/07/2010 4
09/07/2010 1
16/07/2010 0.302
23/07/2010 0.176
30/07/2010 0.081
06/08/2010 0.009
13/08/2010 0.01
20/08/2010 0.338
27/08/2010 0.142
03/09/2010 0.173
10/09/2010 0.237
17/09/2010 0.323
24/09/2010 0.134
01/10/2010 1.384
08/10/2010 0.009
15/10/2010 0
22/10/2010 0
29/10/2010 0
05/11/2010 0.771
12/11/2010 1.073
19/11/2010 0.713
26/11/2010 1.348
03/12/2010 1.965
10/12/2010 2.667
17/12/2010 0.603
24/12/2010 1.121
31/12/2010 0.164
07/01/2011 0.113
14/01/2011 2.313
21/01/2011 0.146 0.087
28/01/2011 0
04/02/2011 0
11/02/2011 0
18/02/2011 0.711 0.040
25/02/2011 0.369
04/03/2011 0
11/03/2011 0
18/03/2011 0 0.170
25/03/2011 0.432 1.054
01/04/2011 0
08/04/2011 0 0.055
15/04/2011 0 0.830
22/04/2011 0
29/04/2011 0
06/05/2011 0
13/05/2011 0
20/05/2011 0 1.227
27/05/2011 0
03/06/2011 0
10/06/2011 0
17/06/2011 0 1.008
24/06/2011 0
01/07/2011 0
08/07/2011 0
15/07/2011 0
22/07/2011 0 0.245
29/07/2011 0
05/08/2011 0
12/08/2011 22.0
19/08/2011 14.291
26/08/2011 6.651 1.327
02/09/2011 13.305
09/09/2011 13.960
16/09/2011 9.793
23/09/2011 3.952 0.69
30/09/2011 3.795
07/10/2011 2.312
14/10/2011 2.243
21/10/2011 4.490 0.24
28/10/2011 4.0
07/11/2011 9.52
14/11/2011 4.478 0.649
18/11/2011 7.986 0.131
25/11/2011 8.581
02/12/2011 3.662
Total 207 (previous week 203.5)
(Reporting by Marc Jones)