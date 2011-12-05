FRANKFURT, Dec 5 The European Central Bank slowed its purchases of government bonds sharply last week, as expectations mount it could be more aggressive in the coming months if euro zone leaders show a willingness to surrender some national powers to save the euro.

The ECB is at the centre of an intense political tug-of-war as the bank, backed by Germany, continues to resist calls from France and Italy as well as from the U.S., Britain and Russia to calm debt markets by being more forceful with its bond buying.

Weekly figures from the ECB showed it bought 3.662 billion euros worth of bonds last week, less than half the 8.6 billion of the previous week and the lowest amount since mid-October.

That took the total it has spent since starting the controversial programme in May 2010 to 207 billion. (for full details click ).

There has been no clear change in the ECB's bond buying tactics since Mario Draghi took over as the bank's president from Jean-Claude Trichet last month.

Last week in the European parliament, however, the Italian signalled the bank may be prepared to get more aggressive if politicians start the euro zone on a path towards a fiscal union later this week when they meet in Brussels. (for story click )

Under the ECB's programme, known as the Securities Markets Programme, it and the 17 euro zone national central banks can buy government and corporate bonds from banks and other investors, but not directly from governments as the EU treaty prevents it.

It was reactivated in August after a four-month break when the debt crisis dragged in Italy and Spain, two of the euro zone's biggest economies. Since then it has spent well over 130 billion euros, averaging at just over 8.2 billion euros a week.

The central bank does not give a country-by-country breakdown of its purchases, however, analysts and traders estimate it has bought around 45 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and Spanish debt since the August restart.

Purchases are reported every week but take two to three days to settle, meaning that when the bank is buying, the figures do not necessarily give the full picture.

STERILISATION FAILURE

The last month has been one of the most turbulent in the euro zone debt crisis.

Until they enjoyed some relief last week on the back of speculation of greater ECB action and progress on the political front, Italian, Spanish, French and Belgian borrowing costs were at euro-era highs and even Germany ran into trouble at a recent bond auction.

As usual the ECB will hold a so-called 'sterilisation' operation on Tuesday to neutralise the inflationary pressure the bond buys create, something it does by asking banks to deposit as much as it itself has been spent in total on bonds.

There will be greater scrutiny on the operation this week after the ECB failed to fully offset the purchases last week.

It raised questions whether the total is now so large that the ECB may have to either re-think the way it counterbalances the purchases or accept that it is doing the kind of outright quantitative easing it has long resisted.

For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see .

Date Bonds bought Bonds matured 14/05/2010 16.5 21/05/2010 10 28/05/2010 8.5 04/06/2010 5.5 11/06/2010 6.5 18/06/2010 4.2 25/06/2010 4 02/07/2010 4 09/07/2010 1 16/07/2010 0.302 23/07/2010 0.176 30/07/2010 0.081 06/08/2010 0.009 13/08/2010 0.01 20/08/2010 0.338 27/08/2010 0.142 03/09/2010 0.173 10/09/2010 0.237 17/09/2010 0.323 24/09/2010 0.134 01/10/2010 1.384 08/10/2010 0.009 15/10/2010 0 22/10/2010 0 29/10/2010 0 05/11/2010 0.771 12/11/2010 1.073 19/11/2010 0.713 26/11/2010 1.348 03/12/2010 1.965 10/12/2010 2.667 17/12/2010 0.603 24/12/2010 1.121 31/12/2010 0.164 07/01/2011 0.113 14/01/2011 2.313 21/01/2011 0.146 0.087 28/01/2011 0 04/02/2011 0 11/02/2011 0 18/02/2011 0.711 0.040 25/02/2011 0.369 04/03/2011 0 11/03/2011 0 18/03/2011 0 0.170 25/03/2011 0.432 1.054 01/04/2011 0 08/04/2011 0 0.055 15/04/2011 0 0.830 22/04/2011 0 29/04/2011 0 06/05/2011 0 13/05/2011 0 20/05/2011 0 1.227 27/05/2011 0 03/06/2011 0 10/06/2011 0 17/06/2011 0 1.008 24/06/2011 0 01/07/2011 0 08/07/2011 0 15/07/2011 0 22/07/2011 0 0.245 29/07/2011 0 05/08/2011 0 12/08/2011 22.0 19/08/2011 14.291 26/08/2011 6.651 1.327 02/09/2011 13.305 09/09/2011 13.960 16/09/2011 9.793 23/09/2011 3.952 0.69 30/09/2011 3.795 07/10/2011 2.312 14/10/2011 2.243 21/10/2011 4.490 0.24 28/10/2011 4.0 07/11/2011 9.52 14/11/2011 4.478 0.649 18/11/2011 7.986 0.131 25/11/2011 8.581 02/12/2011 3.662 Total 207 (previous week 203.5) (Reporting by Marc Jones)