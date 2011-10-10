FRANKFURT, Oct 10 The European Central Bank reduced its purchases of government bonds to 2.3 billion euros last week, the smallest amount since it restarted the controversial programme back in August and as pressure mounts on the euro zone to prevent a Greek default.

ECB figures published on Monday showed the bank bought 2.312 billion euros worth of bonds between Sept 29 and Oct 5, down from 3.795 billion the previous week and taking the programme's overall total to 163 billion euros.

The purchased total was below the amount expected by traders polled by Reuters (for story click ).

No previously purchased bonds matured last week and as usual the ECB said it would hold a 'sterilisation' operation on Tuesday where it takes 1-week deposits from banks to neutralise the inflation pressure the bond purchases create. (Click for full details)

Europe remains under fierce pressure to take swift, decisive action to stop the Greek debt crisis engulfing bigger euro zone states and hurting the already weak global economic recovery.

Italy and Spain have been seriously affected and seen their borrowing costs rise strongly over the last two months. Last month Italy paid the highest yield on a 10-year bond since the introduction of the euro, highlighting the troubles.

The ECB reactivated its government bond buying programme - known as the Securities Markets Programme -- in August to keep those costs in check, and to ensure its low interest rates are felt in even troubled parts of the euro zone.

Under the programme, the ECB and the 17 euro zone national central banks can buy government and corporate bonds from banks and other investors, but not directly from governments.

Purchases take two to three days to settle, meaning that when the ECB is buying, the weekly figures do not necessarily give the full picture.

It also does not give a breakdown of its purchases, however, analysts and traders estimate it has bought around 45 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and Spanish debt with the 85 billion euros it has spent since restarting its purchases in early August.

The reactivation has been met with strong opposition from some ECB members with sources saying it led to the resignation of Juergen Stark, one of ECB's most experienced Executive Board members.

Another core opponent is German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, who has stepped up the pressure on the ECB to end the programme as soon as possible, warning it blurs the lines between fiscal and monetary policy, allows politicians to slacken off from their responsibilities and threatens the ECB's independence.

Date Bonds bought Bonds matured 14/05/2010 16.5 21/05/2010 10 28/05/2010 8.5 04/06/2010 5.5 11/06/2010 6.5 18/06/2010 4.2 25/06/2010 4 02/07/2010 4 09/07/2010 1 16/07/2010 0.302 23/07/2010 0.176 30/07/2010 0.081 06/08/2010 0.009 13/08/2010 0.01 20/08/2010 0.338 27/08/2010 0.142 03/09/2010 0.173 10/09/2010 0.237 17/09/2010 0.323 24/09/2010 0.134 01/10/2010 1.384 08/10/2010 0.009 15/10/2010 0 22/10/2010 0 29/10/2010 0 05/11/2010 0.771 12/11/2010 1.073 19/11/2010 0.713 26/11/2010 1.348 03/12/2010 1.965 10/12/2010 2.667 17/12/2010 0.603 24/12/2010 1.121 31/12/2010 0.164 07/01/2011 0.113 14/01/2011 2.313 21/01/2011 0.146 0.087 28/01/2011 0 04/02/2011 0 11/02/2011 0 18/02/2011 0.711 0.040 25/02/2011 0.369 04/03/2011 0 11/03/2011 0 18/03/2011 0 0.170 25/03/2011 0.432 1.054 01/04/2011 0 08/04/2011 0 0.055 15/04/2011 0 0.830 22/04/2011 0 29/04/2011 0 06/05/2011 0 13/05/2011 0 20/05/2011 0 1.227 27/05/2011 0 03/06/2011 0 10/06/2011 0 17/06/2011 0 1.008 24/06/2011 0 01/07/2011 0 08/07/2011 0 15/07/2011 0 22/07/2011 0 0.245 29/07/2011 0 05/08/2011 0 12/08/2011 22.0 19/08/2011 14.291 26/08/2011 6.651 1.327 02/09/2011 13.305 09/09/2011 13.960 16/09/2011 9.793 23/09/2011 3.952 0.69 30/09/2011 3.795 07/10/2011 2.312

Total 163.0 (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Ron Askew)