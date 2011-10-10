FRANKFURT, Oct 10 The European Central Bank
reduced its purchases of government bonds to 2.3 billion euros
last week, the smallest amount since it restarted the
controversial programme back in August and as pressure mounts on
the euro zone to prevent a Greek default.
ECB figures published on Monday showed the bank bought 2.312
billion euros worth of bonds between Sept 29 and Oct 5, down
from 3.795 billion the previous week and taking the programme's
overall total to 163 billion euros.
The purchased total was below the amount expected by traders
polled by Reuters (for story click ).
No previously purchased bonds matured last week and as usual
the ECB said it would hold a 'sterilisation' operation on
Tuesday where it takes 1-week deposits from banks to neutralise
the inflation pressure the bond purchases create. (Click
for full details)
Europe remains under fierce pressure to take swift, decisive
action to stop the Greek debt crisis engulfing bigger euro zone
states and hurting the already weak global economic recovery.
Italy and Spain have been seriously affected and seen their
borrowing costs rise strongly over the last two months. Last
month Italy paid the highest yield on a 10-year bond since the
introduction of the euro, highlighting the troubles.
The ECB reactivated its government bond buying programme -
known as the Securities Markets Programme -- in August to keep
those costs in check, and to ensure its low interest rates are
felt in even troubled parts of the euro zone.
Under the programme, the ECB and the 17 euro zone national
central banks can buy government and corporate bonds from banks
and other investors, but not directly from governments.
Purchases take two to three days to settle, meaning that
when the ECB is buying, the weekly figures do not necessarily
give the full picture.
It also does not give a breakdown of its purchases, however,
analysts and traders estimate it has bought around 45 billion
euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and
Spanish debt with the 85 billion euros it has spent since
restarting its purchases in early August.
The reactivation has been met with strong opposition from
some ECB members with sources saying it led to the resignation
of Juergen Stark, one of ECB's most experienced Executive Board
members.
Another core opponent is German Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann, who has stepped up the pressure on the ECB to end the
programme as soon as possible, warning it blurs the lines
between fiscal and monetary policy, allows politicians to
slacken off from their responsibilities and threatens the ECB's
independence.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Ron Askew)