FRANKFURT, Oct 24 The European Central Bank intervened more on the sovereign bonds markets last week than the week before as euro zone governments seek to prevent an uncontrolled Greek default and peripheral debt yields rose after bond auctions.

ECB figures published on Monday showed the bank bought 4.49 billion euros worth of bonds Oct. 13 - 19, up from 2.243 billion the previous week and taking the programme's overall total to 169.5 billion euros. Some 240 million euros in previously purchased bonds matured last week, the data also showed.

As usual the ECB said it would hold a 'sterilisation' operation on Tuesday where it takes 1-week deposits from banks to neutralise the inflation pressure the bond purchases create. (Click ECB35 for full details)

Europe is under pressure from its G20 peers to take swift, decisive action to stop the Greek debt crisis engulfing bigger euro zone states and hurting the already weak global recovery.

Italy and Spain have been seriously affected and seen their borrowing costs rise strongly over the last two months.

At 6 percent the Italian 10-year yield is matching levels which prompted the ECB to start buying Italian and Spanish bonds on the markets on Aug. 8 to support the two countries' battered debt.

The ECB was seen buying 10-year Italian bonds in the market last week to counter a widening in the yield spread between Italian sovereign bonds and its German equivalent, traders said.

The ECB reactivated its government bond buying programme - known as the Securities Markets Programme -- in August to keep those costs in check, and to ensure its low interest rates are felt in even troubled parts of the euro zone.

ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said earlier this month that the central bank would not abruptly end the programme even though the euro zone bailout fund EFSF has been given the power to intervene in the secondary market and would wait until financial markets stabilise.

The European Commission said on Monday it expected the ECB to keep buying bonds.

Under the bond-buying programme, the ECB and the 17 euro zone national central banks can buy government and corporate bonds from banks and other investors, but not directly from governments.

It also does not give a breakdown of its purchases. However, analysts and traders estimate it has bought around 45 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and Spanish debt with the 97 billion euros it has spent since restarting its purchases in early August.

Purchases take two to three days to settle, meaning that when the ECB is buying, the weekly figures do not necessarily give the full picture.

Some ECB members strongly opposed restarting the programme, which sources say led to the resignation of Juergen Stark, one of ECB's most experienced Executive Board members.

Another opponent is German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann. He has piled pressure on the ECB to end the programme as soon as possible, warning it blurs the lines between fiscal and monetary policy, allows politicians to slacken off from their responsibilities and threatens the ECB's independence.

Date Bonds bought Bonds matured 14/05/2010 16.5 21/05/2010 10 28/05/2010 8.5 04/06/2010 5.5 11/06/2010 6.5 18/06/2010 4.2 25/06/2010 4 02/07/2010 4 09/07/2010 1 16/07/2010 0.302 23/07/2010 0.176 30/07/2010 0.081 06/08/2010 0.009 13/08/2010 0.01 20/08/2010 0.338 27/08/2010 0.142 03/09/2010 0.173 10/09/2010 0.237 17/09/2010 0.323 24/09/2010 0.134 01/10/2010 1.384 08/10/2010 0.009 15/10/2010 0 22/10/2010 0 29/10/2010 0 05/11/2010 0.771 12/11/2010 1.073 19/11/2010 0.713 26/11/2010 1.348 03/12/2010 1.965 10/12/2010 2.667 17/12/2010 0.603 24/12/2010 1.121 31/12/2010 0.164 07/01/2011 0.113 14/01/2011 2.313 21/01/2011 0.146 0.087 28/01/2011 0 04/02/2011 0 11/02/2011 0 18/02/2011 0.711 0.040 25/02/2011 0.369 04/03/2011 0 11/03/2011 0 18/03/2011 0 0.170 25/03/2011 0.432 1.054 01/04/2011 0 08/04/2011 0 0.055 15/04/2011 0 0.830 22/04/2011 0 29/04/2011 0 06/05/2011 0 13/05/2011 0 20/05/2011 0 1.227 27/05/2011 0 03/06/2011 0 10/06/2011 0 17/06/2011 0 1.008 24/06/2011 0 01/07/2011 0 08/07/2011 0 15/07/2011 0 22/07/2011 0 0.245 29/07/2011 0 05/08/2011 0 12/08/2011 22.0 19/08/2011 14.291 26/08/2011 6.651 1.327 02/09/2011 13.305 09/09/2011 13.960 16/09/2011 9.793 23/09/2011 3.952 0.69 30/09/2011 3.795 07/10/2011 2.312 14/10/2011 2.243 21/10/2011 4.490 0.24

Total 169.5 (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)