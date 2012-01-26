FRANKFURT Jan 26 The European Central Bank is no closer to agreeing on whether or not it will take losses on the Greek bonds it owns following a late night meeting on Wednesday, euro zone central bank sources told Reuters.

The ECB owns roughly 40 billion euros worth of Greek bonds and is now under pressure to join in with banks and others in the private sector that lent to Greece being asked to take write downs to help stabilise the country's finances.

According to two high level euro zone central bank sources,

ECB policymakers remained widely split on the issue of losses or alternatives such as accepting back what it paid for the bonds rather than their full value, following Wednesday's meeting, one of two a month they hold in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen, Marc Jones and Andreas Framke. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)