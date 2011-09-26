(Adds analysts' comments)

By Eva Kuehnen

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 The European Central Bank's purchases of government bonds fell to 4 billion euros last week as opposition to the programme heats up and pressure mounts on Europe to prevent the Greek debt crisis from spreading.

ECB figures published on Monday showed the bank bought 3.952 billion euros worth of bonds between Sept. 15-21, down from 9.8 billion euros the previous week and taking the 16-month-old programme's total to 156.5 billion euros.

The amount purchased was well below the 10 billion euros traders in a Reuters poll had estimated the bank would spend.

Previously purchased bonds worth 69 million euros matured last week and as usual the ECB said it would hold a 'sterilisation' operation on Tuesday to neutralise the inflation pressure the purchases create. (Click for full details)

Europe came under fierce pressure from the United States and other major economies at weekend talks in Washington to take swift, decisive action to stop the Greek debt crisis engulfing bigger euro zone states and derailing world economic recovery.

Italy and Spain have already been affected. Their borrowing costs have risen strongly over recent weeks. The ECB reactivated its controversial bond buying programme in August to keep Italian and Spanish yields under control and to ensure the transmission of its monetary policy.

The reactivation was met with strong opposition from some council members and sources said it had led to the resignation of Juergen Stark, one of ECB's most experienced Executive Board members.

Among opponents is German Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann, who has stepped up the pressure on the ECB to end the programme as soon as possible as it blurs the lines between fiscal and monetary policy and threatens the independence of the central bank, he said.

"It is a remarkable situation to have, this open disagreement on the ECB policy. This limits the ECB's ability to continue its bond purchase programme in time and size," said Societe General economist James Nixon.

"One has to appreciate the gravity of the German single vote's power," he added.

ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted by an Austrian newspaper on Monday that a sense of protectionism had grown in Germany, with less appetite to bail out weaker euro zone states.

ITALIAN BOND AUCTION

Under the bond buying programme, the ECB and the 17 euro zone national central banks can buy government and corporate bonds from banks and other investors, but not directly from governments.

It does not give a breakdown of its purchases but analysts and traders estimated it has bought around 45 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and Spanish debt since restarting its purchases.

The ECB is expected to step up its purchases this week with several Italian bond auctions on the agenda.

Unsettled markets will make it a tricky job for Italy's Treasury to push through three debt sales between Tuesday and Thursday -- its first since Standard & Poor's cut the country's sovereign ratings by one notch on Sept. 20.

Market yields on Italian and Spanish bonds remained above 5 percent despite seven weeks of ECB buying in an effort to hold them down.

"The ECB is not able to put a ceiling on Italian bond yields," Societe General's Nixon said.

"If you want lower government bond yields, the ECB has to do more. The reality is that the ECB is obliged to always buy more ahead of large Italian bond auctions, like this week."

Spain's Treasury plans to issue between 2.5 billion euros and 3.5 billion euros ($3.4-$4,7 billion) of three- and six-month bills on Tuesday.

Purchases take two to three days to settle, meaning that when the ECB is buying, the weekly figures do not necessarily give the full picture.

Total 156.5 (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Catherine Evans)