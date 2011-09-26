(Adds analysts' comments)
By Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 The European Central Bank's
purchases of government bonds fell to 4 billion euros last week
as opposition to the programme heats up and pressure mounts on
Europe to prevent the Greek debt crisis from spreading.
ECB figures published on Monday showed the bank bought 3.952
billion euros worth of bonds between Sept. 15-21, down from 9.8
billion euros the previous week and taking the 16-month-old
programme's total to 156.5 billion euros.
The amount purchased was well below the 10 billion euros
traders in a Reuters poll had estimated the bank would spend.
Previously purchased bonds worth 69 million euros matured
last week and as usual the ECB said it would hold a
'sterilisation' operation on Tuesday to neutralise the inflation
pressure the purchases create. (Click for full details)
Europe came under fierce pressure from the United States and
other major economies at weekend talks in Washington to take
swift, decisive action to stop the Greek debt crisis engulfing
bigger euro zone states and derailing world economic recovery.
Italy and Spain have already been affected. Their borrowing
costs have risen strongly over recent weeks. The ECB reactivated
its controversial bond buying programme in August to keep
Italian and Spanish yields under control and to ensure the
transmission of its monetary policy.
The reactivation was met with strong opposition from some
council members and sources said it had led to the resignation
of Juergen Stark, one of ECB's most experienced Executive Board
members.
Among opponents is German Bundesbank president Jens
Weidmann, who has stepped up the pressure on the ECB to end the
programme as soon as possible as it blurs the lines between
fiscal and monetary policy and threatens the independence of the
central bank, he said.
"It is a remarkable situation to have, this open
disagreement on the ECB policy. This limits the ECB's ability to
continue its bond purchase programme in time and size," said
Societe General economist James Nixon.
"One has to appreciate the gravity of the German single
vote's power," he added.
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted by an
Austrian newspaper on Monday that a sense of protectionism had
grown in Germany, with less appetite to bail out weaker euro
zone states.
ITALIAN BOND AUCTION
Under the bond buying programme, the ECB and the 17 euro
zone national central banks can buy government and corporate
bonds from banks and other investors, but not directly from
governments.
It does not give a breakdown of its purchases but analysts
and traders estimated it has bought around 45 billion euros of
Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and Spanish
debt since restarting its purchases.
The ECB is expected to step up its purchases this week with
several Italian bond auctions on the agenda.
Unsettled markets will make it a tricky job for Italy's
Treasury to push through three debt sales between Tuesday and
Thursday -- its first since Standard & Poor's cut the country's
sovereign ratings by one notch on Sept. 20.
Market yields on Italian and Spanish bonds remained above 5
percent despite seven weeks of ECB buying in an effort to hold
them down.
"The ECB is not able to put a ceiling on Italian bond
yields," Societe General's Nixon said.
"If you want lower government bond yields, the ECB has to do
more. The reality is that the ECB is obliged to always buy more
ahead of large Italian bond auctions, like this week."
Spain's Treasury plans to issue between 2.5 billion euros
and 3.5 billion euros ($3.4-$4,7 billion) of three- and
six-month bills on Tuesday.
Purchases take two to three days to settle, meaning that
when the ECB is buying, the weekly figures do not necessarily
give the full picture.
For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see
.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on euro zone bond yields and the ECB Securities
Markets Programme: link.reuters.com/pax23s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see
.
Date Bonds bought Bonds matured
14/05/2010 16.5
21/05/2010 10
28/05/2010 8.5
04/06/2010 5.5
11/06/2010 6.5
18/06/2010 4.2
25/06/2010 4
02/07/2010 4
09/07/2010 1
16/07/2010 0.302
23/07/2010 0.176
30/07/2010 0.081
06/08/2010 0.009
13/08/2010 0.01
20/08/2010 0.338
27/08/2010 0.142
03/09/2010 0.173
10/09/2010 0.237
17/09/2010 0.323
24/09/2010 0.134
01/10/2010 1.384
08/10/2010 0.009
15/10/2010 0
22/10/2010 0
29/10/2010 0
05/11/2010 0.771
12/11/2010 1.073
19/11/2010 0.713
26/11/2010 1.348
03/12/2010 1.965
10/12/2010 2.667
17/12/2010 0.603
24/12/2010 1.121
31/12/2010 0.164
07/01/2011 0.113
14/01/2011 2.313
21/01/2011 0.146 0.087
28/01/2011 0
04/02/2011 0
11/02/2011 0
18/02/2011 0.711 0.040
25/02/2011 0.369
04/03/2011 0
11/03/2011 0
18/03/2011 0 0.170
25/03/2011 0.432 1.054
01/04/2011 0
08/04/2011 0 0.055
15/04/2011 0 0.830
22/04/2011 0
29/04/2011 0
06/05/2011 0
13/05/2011 0
20/05/2011 0 1.227
27/05/2011 0
03/06/2011 0
10/06/2011 0
17/06/2011 0 1.008
24/06/2011 0
01/07/2011 0
08/07/2011 0
15/07/2011 0
22/07/2011 0 0.245
29/07/2011 0
05/08/2011 0
12/08/2011 22.0
19/08/2011 14.291
26/08/2011 6.651 1.327
02/09/2011 13.305
09/09/2011 13.960
16/09/2011 9.793
23/09/2011 3.952 0.69
Total 156.5
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Catherine Evans)